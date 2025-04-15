Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Real Madrid will play host to Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, April 16, with the Gunners defending a hearty 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Los Blancos – the undisputed kings of European football – were bent over and spanked to death by Arsenal’s B team on a magical night at the Emirates, where Declan Rice channelled his inner Juninho with an absolute thunderb*stard of a free kick.

If there was ever a time for Madrid to summon the spirit of their European glory, it’s now. But with the task of scoring three goals at home without conceding, it’s like juggling flaming swords on a unicycle… without a unicycle

Saturday’s 1-0 win against Alaves in La Liga marks the first time Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are dealing with lots of injuries in defence, have kept a clean sheet in 10 matches.

As for Arsenal, the first leg was an absolute masterstroke. With a massive cushion heading to Madrid, it’s hard to imagine them bottling it now, right?

After all, this is Arsenal, the club with a rich history of inventing new ways to implode. But maybe – just maybe – this is their year?





Real Madrid vs Arsenal prediction:

Real Madrid at home in the Champions League are a different beast. If they score early, this will be the ultimate test for Arsenal.

Los Blancos have beaten Atletico (2-1), Man City (3-1), Dortmund (5-2) and Stuttgart (3-1) at home in the competition, though you could argue only Atleti belong in the same postcode, quality-wise.

The last 10 teams to visit the Bernabeu in Europe have scored, so a clean sheet for the hosts feels unlikely. Madrid might need at least four goals just to force extra time, which is a tall order. It’s not impossible, but we’re edging towards Barca 2017 territory.

On one hand, we’re inclined to think the Gunners will lose the battle but win the war. On the other hand, there’s a scenario in which it just doesn’t happen for Madrid, and they’re caught on the break multiple times.

They’re going to have to go full throttle early doors with the outcome of the opening 10 minutes determining how this game will play out. We wouldn’t be at all shocked if Arsenal concede early, ride the wave, and then strike on the break before the first half is over.

We’ll look towards the goals market to make the most of both teams scoring, to find a worthwhile price to back Madrid to win on the night.

Real Madrid team news

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao are long-term injury absentees, while Eduardo Camavinga is serving a suspension for petulantly kicking the ball away while on a yellow card.

Fede Valverde, Raul Asencio, Anthony Tudiger and David Alaba will line up at the back.

Ferland Mendy and Andriy Lunin are both doubtful due to injury. While the latter wouldn’t have started anyway, the former would have been a useful asset.

There’s some good news in the form of Aurellien Tchouameni’s return, meaning he’ll slot in to the midfield alongside Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe, who received a straight red card after 38 minutes at the weekend, will join Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in the attack.

Real Madrid expected line-up

Courtois – Valverde, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba – Tchouameni, Modric – Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr – Mbappe

Arsenal team news

Mikel Arteta rotated for the 1-1 draw against Brentford in order to protect his players, though things didn’t go to play as Thomas Partey and Jorginho suffered injuries.

Both are expected to recover from those knocks, meaning Partey can join Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Ben White suffered another setback in training that caused him to miss the clash with the Bees, so he may join Gabriel, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the sidelines.

The good news is Jurrien Timber is fit to start at right-back alongside William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Mikel Merino, who will be deployed as a makeshift striker once again, will be flanked by Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal expected line-up

Raya – Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly – Odegaard, Partey, Rice – Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Real Madrid vs Arsenal: How to watch and listen

Real Madrid vs Arsenal will be shown live on TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 1 at 20:00 on Wednesday, April 16. Radio commentary will be provided by BBC Radio 5 Live Sport.





eal Madrid vs Arsenal stats:

– Each of the last 10 teams to visit Madrid in the Champions League have scored.

– Real have won just two of 53 meetings with English teams by three or more goals.

– There have been over 2.5 goals in seven of Real’s previous eight Champions League matches, with both teams scoring in six of them.

– Only four teams have lost the first leg of a Champions League tie by three or more goals and progressed: Deportivo, Roma, and Barcelona twice.

– Arsenal are unbeaten in three European meetings with Real, winning two and drawing one, and are yet to concede a goal.

– There have been over 2.5 goals in Arsenal’s last seven Champions League matches.