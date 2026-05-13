Jose Mourinho has urged Real Madrid to raid Arsenal for Gabriel Martinelli, according to a Spanish report, with the incoming Portuguese manager also telling Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to get a deal done for Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

According to TEAMtalk, Mourinho has a deal in principle with Madrid over replacing Alvaro Arbeloa as the manager this summer.

Mourinho is in charge of Benfica at the moment, but the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager already has an agreement on a three-year contract with Real Madrid.

The 63-year-old is now all set to return to the club he managed between 2010 and 2013.

TEAMtalk has reported that Mourinho has told Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

Perez, too, is keen on signing the Spanish midfielder, with the belief that he will bring a much-needed control in the middle of the park that Madrid have sorely lacked this season.

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However, Rodri is not the only Premier League star that Mourinho wants Madrid to sign this summer.

Jose Mourinho wants Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli at Real Madrid

According to a Spanish report, Mourinho is keen on working with Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli at Madrid, too.

Martinelli is one of three attacking players that Mourinho wants to sign, with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus the other two on his list.

The Brazil international winger has been on the books of Arsenal since July 2019 and is under contract at the Premier League leaders until 2027, with the option for a further year.

Martinelli has scored 62 goals and given 35 assists in 275 matches in all competitions for Arsenal so far in his career.

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The 24-year-old was dubbed the “talent of the century” by former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp back in 2019, but the winger has not been at his best this season.

Martinelli has made only 10 starts in the Premier League for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in the process.

However, the winger has done well for Arsenal in the Champions League this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists in seven starts and six substitute appearances.

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