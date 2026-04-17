Real Madrid target two Arsenal stars in €180m deal as Florentino Perez opens ‘war chest’ – reports

Real Madrid are planning to raid Arsenal for Jurrien Timber and Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, according to reports, but it is unlikely that Los Blancos will be able to bring either player to Estadio Bernabeu.

Timber and Zubimendi are two of the best and most important players in the Arsenal team and are regulars in the starting line-up.

While Timber has established himself as the number one right-back under manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, Zubimendi has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

According to Sports Boom, Madrid are planning to raid Arsenal to sign Timber as a replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, and the Spanish and European giants believe that Timber would be a suitable replacement for him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025, but Los Blancos want another top-class right-back for that position.

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A report in Spain has claimed that Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Zubimendi.

Xabi Alonso told Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign Zubimendi last summer before he joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad.

However, Perez did not heed then Madrid manager Alonso’s request, and Zubimendi ended up at Arsenal instead.

The Spanish report has claimed that Madrid are now keen on the Spain international midfielder and are ‘willing’ to pay €80m (£70m) for the Arsenal star.

Los Blancos are said to have ‘met on a couple of occasions with Zubimendi’s agent’, but the player does not want to swap the Emirates Stadium for Estadio Bernabeu.

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The report has noted: ‘He has no intention of leaving Arsenal, where he is very happy.

‘He wants to continue in Arteta’s project for longer and has not at any time considered a change of scenery.’

While Zubimendi does not want to join Madrid, Arsenal will reportedly not let Timber move to Los Blancos.

Sports Boom has reported that while Arsenal want €85–€100m (up to £87m) for Timber, the north London club are planning to hand the Netherlands international right-back a new contract.

Madrid president ‘Florentino Perez has allocated a war chest specifically for this transfer’, according to the report.

The report, though, has also noted: Arsenal has absolutely no intention of parting ways with Timber.

‘As the player who best executes the inverted full-back role in Arteta’s modern philosophy, Timber is at the heart of the club’s five-year project.

‘According to internal club sources, Arsenal is preparing to fend off Real Madrid’s interest by offering the player a new deal featuring a record salary hike.’

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