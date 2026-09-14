€70m Arsenal midfielder set for Real Madrid in winter window – journalist

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi will join Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a Spanish journalist.

On September 9, TEAMtalk reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing Zubimendi in the middle of the season.

Madrid made initial enquiries for the Spain international midfielder in the summer of 2026.

At the time, Zubimendi decided to stay put at Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season.

However, the situation could change for the former Real Sociedad star, as he continues to struggle to get into Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.

Zubimendi lost his place in the Arsenal team towards the end of last season and has yet to regain it.

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The 27-year-old midfielder has not made a single start in the Premier League or the Champions League so far this campaign.

TEAMtalk reported: ‘Despite the approaches in the summer, Zubimendi remained committed to Arsenal and was willing to give himself time to establish himself under Arteta.

‘That stance has not changed for now, with the midfielder confident he can force his way back into the starting XI and become a regular again over the coming months.

‘However, we can reveal there is already a clear understanding that the situation will be reviewed before the January window.

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‘If Zubimendi is still struggling for regular first-team football at that point, we are told his camp have a clear vision that could see him leave North London in the New Year.

‘That could reopen the door to Real Madrid and Chelsea, while other European clubs are also expected to assess the situation.’

Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication Sport subsequently reported that Madrid will have to pay Arsenal €70million (£60m) for Zubimendi in January.

Martin Zubimendi to leave Arsenal for Real Madrid

It has now emerged that Zubimendi will end up at Madrid and play for Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho’s side from the middle of the 2026/27 campaign.

El Confidencial journalist Javi Roldan, who has almost 15,000 followers on X, has claimed that will sign for the Spanish and European giants in January.

Roldan wrote on X at 7:17pm on September 23: “Zubimendi is going to be Madrid’s signing in the winter window.

“And, without being a great footballer, he’s going to be a great signing.

“And Madrid is going to enjoy Guler more and compete better in the serious moments.”

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