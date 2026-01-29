Real Madrid: Aston Villa boss Emery ‘best positioned’ to take over in Klopp blow after three demands

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is currently the manager ‘best positioned’ to take over as Real Madrid head coach despite claims Jurgen Klopp will join, according to reports.

Klopp left Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as Arne Slot took over at Liverpool and led them to the Premier League title for the first time since 2020.

Since then, the German has found work as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull with the company with a number of clubs, including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, under their ownership.

Despite being fairly new into the role, Klopp has already been linked with a return to management with Real Madrid the latest club to be linked after they sacked Xabi Alonso.

Los Blancos made the decision to sack Alonso earlier this month after Real Madrid lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

The decision came after months of speculation that Alonso – who has already been linked with Tottenham – could be sacked with rumours of unrest in the dressing room over tactics.

Real Madrid, who appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as Alonso’s immediate replacement, were four points adrift of arch-rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table when they sacked the former Liverpool midfielder and the Spanish giants claimed in a statement that the decision was made by ‘mutual agreement’.

On Klopp potentially joining Real Madrid, Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel earlier this month: “Real Madrid lost their first game with Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, being eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Albacete, but this does not change anything about his future. It was his first game and he had only one training session, so it cannot be judged as part of an Arbeloa era.

“Arbeloa will have his opportunity in the Champions League and La Liga, and those performances will define his chances of continuing beyond this season. At the same time, Real Madrid will still be planning for summer 2026 in case they decide to make a change.

“On Jurgen Klopp, there are people inside Real Madrid who really appreciate him, and I can confirm that he has supporters within the club. However, this must start from Klopp himself. Real Madrid will not approach him asking if he wants to return to coaching.

“If Klopp decides publicly that he wants to return, then he could be considered in the summer, but only if Arbeloa does not stay. For now, Klopp remains focused on his role with Red Bull and there is nothing advanced with Real Madrid.”

There have even been rumours in Spain today that Klopp is demanding ‘three mandatory departures’ if he is to take the job at Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior is seen as a ‘total incompatibility’ with Klopp with the report claiming: ‘He doesn’t doubt his quality, but he does question his defensive commitment and his willingness to make sacrifices when the team needs him.’

The second and third players that Klopp wants to see leave before he arrives are Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz.

But journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has revealed that Aston Villa boss Emery – who is doing a fantastic job at Villa Park – is actually the ‘best positioned’ to take over with talks already taking place.

He wrote on X: ‘If Real Madrid were to decide on a coaching change at the end of the season, Unai Emery would be the best positioned. There have already been conversations in recent days to gauge his availability. More details on the channel.’

