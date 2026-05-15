Jose Mourinho could try to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United should he become the Real Madrid manager in order to cause problems at Barcelona, according to a reliable journalist.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd at the moment, having made the move last summer.

The England international winger has been a star for Hansi Flick’s side this season, scoring 14 goals and registering 14 assists in 48 appearances for Barcelona.

Rashford has won Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga with Barcelona this season.

The Man Utd-owned winger also scored a goal against Real Madrid in El Clasico last weekend.

Barcelona are keen on keeping Rashford at Spotify Camp Nou for next season.

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However, the Catalan giants do not want to trigger the €30million (£26.1m) buy-option in the loan deal.

Instead, Barcelona are keen on another loan deal for next season and then sign Rashford on a permanent deal in 2027.

Man Utd are hesitant about such a deal, but it has now emerged that the Red Devils could get a chance to offload Rashford to Barcelona’s bitter rivals, Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho and Marcus Rashford worked together at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho is set to become the new Real Madrid manager, and the former Man Utd boss is keen on a reunion with Rashford at Estadio Bernabeu, according to The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney’s Inside Football Newsletter, as relayed by United in Focus.

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Delaney wrote: “If there is significant change, though, some sources close to the situation say Mourinho may add even more intrigue by going for Marcus Rashford.

“It was reported by the Independent on Thursday that Barcelona face protracted re-negotiation with Manchester United on the forward.

“Mourinho has an existing good relationship with Rashford and there is a feeling he would love to do it for two reasons: one to get a good player he knows; two to already cause disruption as well as a few problems for Barcelona.”

On March 4, 2018, Mourinho raved about Rashford when he was managing him at Man Utd.

Mourinho said at the time, as quoted on Man Utd’s official website: “The good thing with Marcus is he can play in the three attacking positions so, even when he doesn’t start, to be on the bench is such a security for me and for the team.

“Marcus is a fantastic boy. He is also very grounded and, for sure, we love him, and we believe in him and he’s going to have the chances to keep developing.”

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