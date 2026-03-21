Bayern Munich are worried about four Real Madrid players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, as the Bundesliga giants prepare to face Alvaro Arbeloa’s side in the Champions League this season, according to a German source.

Real Madrid and Bayern will face each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

The first leg of the last-eight tie between Europe’s two biggest clubs will be held at Estadio Bernabeu on April 7, with the second leg to be held at the Allianz Arena in Munich on April 15.

Madrid have already received a huge blow, with Thibaut Courtois ruled out of the tie against Bayern Munich.

The Belgium international goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury against Manchester City in the Champions League this week.

According to ESPN, Courtois will be on the sidelines for six weeks and will not feature against Bayern in either leg.

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Andriy Lunin is the second-choice goalkeeper at Madrid, and the Ukraine international goalkeeper will now feature on a regular basis for Los Blancos.

According to German source Bayern Space, Bayern are now worried that Lunin’s presence will enhance Madrid’s chances of winning the two-legged quarter-final tie.

The X account, which has over 33,000 followers, has reported that Bayern believe that Lunin is ‘more effective than Courtois’ in ‘distribution’, which would lead to Trent Alexander-Arnold exploiting the German club’s high-line and enhance the chances of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior scoring.

Bayern Space wrote on X at 12:45pm on March 20, 2026: “Several employees at Bayern, particularly within the coaching and analysis departments responsible for video scouting and tactical research, are increasingly of the view that the injury to Thibaut Courtois and the expected inclusion of Andriy Lunin could paradoxically pose an even greater threat.

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“There is a growing sense of unease that borders on panic, as internal discussions increasingly highlight Lunin’s distribution as a decisive factor.

“His ability to execute fast, precise long balls is viewed by some as even more effective than Courtois in this specific phase of play, and that realisation is causing serious alarm given Bayern’s well-documented struggles against balls played in behind under Vincent Kompany.

“Inside Säbener Straße, there is a firm expectation that players such as Lunin, alongside profiles like Trent Alexander-Arnold, will repeatedly exploit Bayern’s high line with direct balls towards pace-heavy forwards such as Kylian Mbappé or Vinícius Júnior, a pattern that internal assessments indicate will prove decisive in Bayern’s elimination.”

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