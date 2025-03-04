Real Madrid edged past Atletico Madrid thanks to superb goals from Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side take a 2-1 lead to the Metropolitano Stadium with a quarter-final tie against Arsenal up for grabs.

The Gunners sensationally won their first leg 7-1 away at PSV on Tuesday night and will face one of the Madrid giants in the next round of the Champions League.

Real Madrid took an early lead through Brazil international Rodrygo.

Federico Valverde played an inch-perfect through pass which left Javi Galan in a right state and Rodrygo cut inside and banged it past Jan Oblak with his left foot.

It was a gorgeous opening goal but Julian Alvarez went one better with an absolute peach of his own.

The ex-Manchester City forward cut in from the left and smashed it across goal and off the inside of the post.

Two of the best goalkeepers in the world, Oblak and Thibaut Courtois, were helpless on both occasions.

The European champions retook the lead in the 55th minute when Brahim Diaz danced past Jose Maria Gimenez – leaving the defender on the floor – and slotted in past Oblak.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Lille drew their first leg 1-1 in Germany.

Karim Adeyemi opened the scoring with a lovely strike, hitting the ball on the half-volley from the edge of the box and straight into the bottom corner.

Icelandic international Hakon Arnar Haraldsson equalised in the 68th minute.

Both teams scored with their only shot on target, in a game seriously lacking quality.

Lille will certainly fancy their chances of winning at home and progressing to the next round, where one of Benfica or Barcelona will be waiting for them.

