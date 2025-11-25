According to reports, several Real Madrid ‘heavyweights’ have turned on head coach Xabi Alonso, while club chiefs have chosen a ‘dream replacement’.

Alonso left Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid ahead of this season.

The Spaniard opted to wait for Real Madrid rather than replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, though this decision appears to have backfired as he appears at risk of losing his job.

Last month, Real Madrid moved clear at the top of La Liga by beating arch-rivals FC Barcelona, but Alonso is under pressure as they are three matches without a win in all competitions.

Alonso also looks to have upset some members of this squad, with this most notably the case with Vinicius Junior.

Earlier this week, a report revealed that Vinicius has ‘informed’ Real Madrid chiefs that he will not sign a new contract until there is a significant change, as his relationship with Alonso is currently too strained.

However, Vinicius could outlast Alonso at Real Madrid as a new report from Flashscore claims players have ‘turned against him’ and he is ‘under increasing pressure’.

The report names Vinicius and Jude Bellingham among the ‘heavyweights’ involved in the internal ‘revolt’ against Alonso.

The report claims:

‘Vini, Valverde, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Bellingham, among others, are emerging as the leaders of a revolt that looks set to end with the coach leaving the bench before long, especially since the club’s hierarchy is siding with the players and paid little attention when he requested the signing of Martin Zubimendi, his only summer wish.’

And a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez already has a ‘secret plan’ to bring back Zinedine Zidane, who is his ‘dream replacement’ for Alonso.

