Real Madrid are now in “advanced talks” to sign Man City legend Bernardo Silva on a free transfer this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Los Blancos will have Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho in charge of the club next season as they look to end a two-year trophy drought.

And new Real Madrid head coach Mourinho is interested in bringing in his compatriot Silva to the Bernabeu next season as one of his first signings, as he looks to add players with quality and leadership to his squad.

Silva, who will leave Man City at the end of this month, had been in talks over a move to Barcelona or Atletico Madrid but Real Madrid are now advancing on a free transfer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The big bomba of the day is that Real Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva. Real Madrid have entered in the last 24 hours into serious, concrete and strong negotiations to sign Bernardo Silva.

“You probably remember intially that Bernardo Silva was in talks with two clubs. In Spain, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, with different conditions, different contracts, different salaries, everything was completely different.

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“Now, Real Madrid have entered advanced talks to sign Bernardo Silva on a free transfer. That’s a bomb, but also don’t forget the factor, Jose Mourinho, Portuguese manager and Nico Paz maybe staying at Como.

“So Real Madrid are considering the possibility to add one more midfielder and now Bernardo Silva is a strong option for Real Madrid. Still nothing signed, according to my information, so Bernardo has not signed anything because Bernardo has already made clear his intention to close his future after the World Cup.

“But now Real Madrid have arrived very strong into this deal. Real Madrid want to close Bernardo Silva as soon as possible. Real Madrid are optimistic, Jose Mourinho is a factor, again, a Portuguese manager. Don’t forget that the agent who brought Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid, one of the most powerful agents, Jorge Mendes, is the same agent of Bernardo Silva.

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“And so that is a connection, it is also true that Jorge Mendes has an excellent relationship with both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, so it’s not Jorge Mendes the key to this deal – but for sure that’s a factor. The Portuguese factor also for Jose Mourinho, because my understanding is that Jose would be happy to have a quality midfielder, a leader like Bernardo Silva, to help Real Madrid.

“So Real Madrid have entered this deal very strongly and I would not be surprised if we have ‘a verbal agreement, a here we go’ soon because Real Madrid are coming very, very strong for Bernardo Silva.”

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