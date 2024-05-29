Real Madrid block Kylian Mbappe Olympics ‘dream’ due to club ‘summer commitments’

Real Madrid will not allow Kylian Mbappe to represent France at the Olympics this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Mbappe will reportedly join Madrid in the coming weeks after letting his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expire.

He is set to make an incredible amount of money through a signing-on bonus, with Madrid landing arguably the best player in the world.

The 25-year-old has a big summer ahead of him with France currently preparing for Euro 2024 in Germany.

There is also the small matter of the Olympic games, which are held in Paris.

Mbappe revealed his desire to represent his country in the capital, telling reporters in March: “I have always had the same ambition: the Olympics in Paris are special.

“I have always said that I wanted to be there but that does not depend on me. My ambition hasn’t changed. The decision still belongs to the same person. I can’t say anything, I haven’t been told yes or no.”

He added: “I have arrived at a point in my career where I take a step back: if I go there [to the Olympics], I will live a dream awake. And if I don’t, I’ll accept and do what I’m told.”

France manager Didier Deschamps is not keen on the idea of Mbappe playing at Euro 2024 and the Olympics in the same summer.

“It is very difficult from a psychological and physical viewpoint to take part in two competitions like that one after the other, in the summer, without having any holiday,” Deschamps said in March.

And despite pressure from French President Emmanuel Macron, it looks like Mbappe will not be allowed to play at the Olympic games in Paris.

According to reports in Spain, the French superstar is not allowed to partake due to ‘the club’s summer commitments’.

While Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid is the worst-kept secret in football, there has not been confirmation of the transfer.

There is no chance Mbappe will U-turn on his reported decision to join Los Blancos, but he has flirted with the idea of playing for AC Milan in Serie A.

He said: “Me in Italy? We never know what can happen.

“When I was a kid I was a fan of Milan, and I always said if I come one day to Italy I’m going to play for Milan. I watch all the games of Milan.”

