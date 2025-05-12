According to reports, Brazil have ‘appointed’ Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti to become their new head coach and he is set to start work imminently.

Ancelotti’s second spell at Real Madrid has been hugely successful as he’s won the Champions League and La Liga twice.

However, this season has been a major disappointment for Real Madrid, who are set to finish the season without a trophy.

The veteran boss has come under intense scrutiny as Real Madrid suffered an early exit from the Champions League and are set to fall short in the race for the La Liga title against FC Barcelona.

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid contract does not expire until 2026, but it’s become increasingly clear that he will depart the Spanish giants at the end of this season.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso has ‘signed’ a deal to replace Ancelotti, with Fabrizio Romano revealing a few details.

He said: “Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.

“Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup.”

Ancelotti won’t be out of work for long, though. This is because he’s finalised a deal to become Brazil’s head coach.

This was confirmed by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who revealed Ancelotti has ‘signed his contract and will start this month’.

Ornstein revealed:

‘Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as head coach of the Brazil national team and will start work on May 26. ‘The 65-year-old Italian will leave Real Madrid after their final game of the La Liga season against Real Sociedad. ‘Agreements are in place and contracts signed for him to become Brazil’s first foreign appointment in the men’s dugout.’

Ancelotti managing Brazil has been discussed for a while and he could have performed a major U-turn on the role after it emerged that he ‘said no’ to coaching the national team after receiving a ‘significant offer’ from the Saudi Pro League.

After Ornstein released his report, Fabrizio Romano gave this move the “here we go” treatment. He tweeted: “Carlo Ancelotti will be new Brazil head coach, plan confirmed and agreement done.

“The staff has been decided, documents signed and exit process from Real Madrid will follow with special farewell. Ancelotti will start working for Brazil from the end of May. Here we go!”

He added: “Real Madrid are planning for official announcement of Carlo Ancelotti’s exit including plans for his farewell at the Bernabéu, as he will join Brazil.”

“…and then Real Madrid will also confirm Xabi Alonso as new head coach next.”