Real Madrid star Camavinga reaches transfer decision after Liverpool, Man Utd talks

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga is ‘actively looking to leave’ this summer and a Premier League move is viewed ‘extremely positively’ by the midfielder after talks with Manchester United and Liverpool.

After starting just 16 La Liga games for Los Blancos this term, Camavinga has been left out of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for this summer’s World Cup and according to our friends at TEAMtalk, that snub is seen as the final straw for the 23-year-old.

‘The disappointment has only strengthened Camavinga’s growing belief that he needs a fresh challenge away from Real Madrid’ after his lack of game time had already led the midfielder to consider his options ahead of the summer.

TEAMtalk claim that Camavinga’s representatives are now ‘actively exploring the market and speaking to clubs as they assess the best possible move ahead of the new season’ and that the ‘situation has accelerated rapidly’.

A move to the Premier League is ‘viewed extremely positively’ by Camavinga and it’s claimed Manchester United and Liverpool – both long-term admirers of the France international – have ‘both been spoken to again in the last week’.

A Tchouameni alternative

Both Premier League clubs are in the market for high-class central midfielders this summer and Camavinga is ‘a player who unquestionably fits that profile’, sources say.

While TEAMtalk have also been told that United and Liverpool are also both ‘huge admirers’ of Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni, he’s ‘unlikely to become genuinely available this summer’, even after hospitalising Federico Valverde in a training ground fight.

‘That has only increased the appeal of Camavinga, who is now viewed internally by both Manchester United and Liverpool as a potentially more attainable elite-level alternative’, the report concludes.

Tchouameni is one of five midfielders included in the squad ahead of Camavinga, along with N’Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot and Warren Zaire-Emery.

Explaining his decision to leave Camavinga out, Deschamps told the press: “His season made him lose his place. Injuries too. And the competition which is very strong in the position.

“Cama is among the disappointed. He is still young. In March he was there. I’m not questioning what he’s capable of doing. But today, he has the right to be angry with me. I understand him.”