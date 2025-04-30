Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly said no to Brazil.

According to reports, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to ‘say no’ to Brazil as the departing Real Madrid boss has received a new ‘significant offer’.

The former Chelsea and Everton manager returned to Real Madrid in 2021 for a second spell after his first stint in charge between 2013 and 2015.

65-year-old Ancelotti is towards the end of his fourth year of a hugely successful spell, winning the Champions League and La Liga two times since 2021.

However, the 2024/25 campaign has been really disappointing for Real Madrid, who are set to finish the season without winning a major trophy. They were dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal in the quarter-finals and sit four points adrift of table-toppers FC Barcelona in La Liga.

Ancelotti is under contract until 2026, but it’s been widely reported that he will leave Real Madrid in the summer with Xabi Alonso and Jurgen Klopp mentioned as possible replacements.

The veteran boss is unlikely to be out of work for long, as he was lined up to become the new manager of Brazil’s national team before this week’s fresh twist.

On Wednesday night, a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed Brazil’s deal with Ancelotti is “on the verge of collapsing”.

Romano said: “Brazil consider the negotiations with Carlo Ancelotti on the verge of collapsing.

“Despite verbal agreement done for days, deal was not signed as there’s NO green light on Real Madrid exit conditions. In any case, Carlo’s still expected to part ways with Real Madrid.”

A report from Spanish outlet Marca goes further, claiming Ancelotti has ‘backed down and said no to Brazil’ having received a new ‘significant offer’.