Carlo Ancelotti says he “scolded” one of his Real Madrid stars at half-time in their Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley as he felt his side had been “a little lazy”.

Ruthless Real struck twice in the second half, having been outplayed for much of the evening.

The tournament’s most successful team earned yet another trophy as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored to secure a 2-0 victory.

Ancelotti had warned his Real players on the eve of the final that they would play with fear and they certainly suffered from stage fright for large parts of the game, eventually finding a way to win.

‘I scolded him a little bit’

And the Italian boss – who holds a record five Champions League successes as manager – revealed after the game that he was unhappy with how his Madrid side approached the first half against Dortmund.

When asked about his instructions to Vinicius Jr at half time, Ancelotti told Movistar: “I scolded him a little because I think that in the first half we were a little lazy and we had losses that we normally haven’t had.

“They played how they wanted and they were very dangerous.”

When asked about his half-time message in his post-match press conference, Ancelotti added: “I didn’t need to get angry I needed to clarity a few things because it was pretty clear how Dortmund wanted to play.

“They played a fantastic game in transition and we lost our balance a bit and we had to manage their transition better.

“We lost may balls when arriving in the opponent’s half and we thought about changing the system would be better for us and concentrate a few more players in midfield.

“We started with Valverde on the right but then Rodrygo played there and when we brought Valverde back to join Camavinga and Kroos and I think it was better for us in the second half.”

‘We are never satisfied’

Ancelotti says he does not want the trophy haul to stop under the Wembley arch.

“There is no danger in that respect of us having a full belly, if you like,” said Ancelotti.

“In this club, there is a continuous demand. We are never satisfied. We will have a fantastic day with our fans tomorrow.

“Then we will go to rest, my players will be at Euros and Copa America. We will come back with the same eagerness and excitement as before.”

Carvajal, Modric, Nacho and the retiring Kroos all celebrated winning a record-equalling sixth European Cup with the latter set to hang up his boots following a home Euros with Germany.

Ancelotti, though, remains open to the idea of Kroos changing his mind.

“I am really grateful to him. He has finished at the very top,” he said.

“There is no way of finishing in a higher position than this. He had the balls to finish it. He is a legend in this club and all the Real Madrid fans are grateful to him for what he has done – not only for his game, but his attitude or professionalism.

“I said to him, ‘We are waiting if you change your mind, we are still here.’”