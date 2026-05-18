Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Chelsea

Xabi Alonso has told Chelsea owners, BlueCo, to try to sign Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, which has also revealed that Todd Boehly has reached out to the French superstar’s mother.

Alonso and Mbappe worked together at Madrid, before the Spanish manager parted company with Los Blancos in January 2026.

The France international striker was the top dog in the Real Madrid team under Alonso, who was recently appointed the Chelsea manager from next season.

According to Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol, Mbappe enjoyed working under Alonso and is missing the former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder.

Pedrerol said on El Chiringuito: “Mbappe has made mistakes: showing up late, the laugh the other day… mistakes he’s aware of.

“But I’ve been told things that helped me understand that he’s alone in the locker room.

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“That he believed in Xabi Alonso, but Vinícius and other teammates pushed him out.

“All of that has made Mbappe uncomfortable in this new situation.

“He feels Arbeloa hasn’t taken good enough care of him.”

“You can’t just say that Mbappe is the only one who has made mistakes and everyone else hasn’t.

“Mbappe hasn’t known how to manage his public image.”

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Jose Mourinho is set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa as the Real Madrid manager at the end of the season.

Mourinho is a very authoritative manager, and the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss is expected to clamp down on players’ power in the Madrid dressing room.

Mbappe, though, will stay at Madrid next season, despite the controversies surrounding the French superstar in recent weeks.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said about Mbappe and Madrid on his YouTube channel earlier this month, when the striker made the headlines for going to Italy with his partner while recovering from injury: “Guys, I would not exaggerate with this.

“For sure, it’s not the best moment between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid. That’s a reality.

“It’s not the best moment, obviously, to see a player like Kylian Mbappe on holiday while the team is struggling is something that is showing probably the moment, but at the same time, let’s not exaggerate.

“Let’s not say that the relationship between Real Madrid and Mbappe is broken.

“Let’s not say that between Mbappe and Real Madrid is over.

“Let’s not even mention that Real Madrid are considering Mbappe exit in the summer.

“There is nothing about. Nothing at all.

“It’s a complicated moment for Real Madrid, but it’s not only Mbappe.

“There are many complicated situations at Real Madrid.”

Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Kylian Mbappe from Real Madrid

Although Madrid do not want to sell Mbappe, there are cracks in the relationship, and new Chelsea manager Alonso is reportedly keen on exploiting them.

According to a Spanish report, Alonso wants Chelsea owners, BlueCo, to try to sign Mbappe from Madrid in the summer of 2026.

‘One of the first requests’ that Alonso has made to BlueCo is the signing of the former Paris Saint-Germain striker ‘because he would be delighted to work again with Kylian Mbappe, with whom he still maintains an excellent relationship in all aspects’.

The report has stated: ‘Alonso and the 27-year-old striker had an instant feeling, and it is no coincidence that the best version of the 10 at the Santiago Bernabeu was seen during Xabi’s time on the bench.

‘In fact, the Russian World Cup champion did not hesitate to recently praise his former coach publicly, criticising the decision taken by the board to dispense with his services, to bring in someone as inexperienced as Álvaro Arbeloa.

‘And Chelsea have wasted no time, and have begun the process to ensure that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea player can wear the blue shirt starting this summer.’

The Spanish report has gone on to claim that Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has already acted on Alonso’s request and has ‘contacted Fayza Lamari, Kylian’s mother, to convey his enormous interest in making him the new Chelsea star’.

Lamari is also Mbappe’s agent, with the report claiming that the striker would get a higher salary at Chelsea than he does at Madrid should he make the move to Stamford Bridge.

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