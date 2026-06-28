Real Madrid ‘offer’ Chelsea two stars in Enzo Fernandez swap deal

Real Madrid have offered Chelsea two players as potential makeweights in a deal for Enzo Fernandez, according to reports.

The Blues finished the season in tenth position in the Premier League, missing out on a place in the Champions League and any other European competition.

Chelsea hired Xabi Alonso as their new head coach this summer and they have already lost Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid as the Blues are likely to experience an overhaul of sorts.

There has been some concerned fans that Chelsea could lose more of their top performers this summer after failing to qualify for Europe, with Fernandez attracting lots of interest.

Real Madrid have made Fernandez their top priority in midfield as they look to bring in fresh energy under new head coach Jose Mourinho.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Real Madrid have ‘offered’ Chelsea two players in order to help agree a deal to sign Fernandez this summer.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Will Xhaka force Chelsea move? Man Utd react to Spurs

Those two players are Alvaro Carreras and Eduardo Camavinga with the report revealing:

‘Despite the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new manager, he has asked to leave. He has publicly expressed his desire to play for Real Madrid, which led to his suspension, and his future seems to lie elsewhere. The problem is that Todd Boehly won’t settle for less than €100 million, given the investment he made in the club. At the Santiago Bernabéu, they hope to lower the price by offering two players, starting with Álvaro Carreras. ‘The Galician player has lost his place in the starting eleven following the arrival of Cucurella, ironically, from Stamford Bridge. Therefore, he could be the one chosen to make room in the dressing room, and he might reunite with the Basque coach, who was responsible for his arrival at Madrid a year ago. The reality is that the number 18 hasn’t quite lived up to expectations, despite his good form in the first few months, and he’s by no means untouchable for Mourinho.’

And the report adds that Real Madrid midfidielder Eduardo Camavinga has also been ‘offered’ in the ‘hope this will lead Chelsea to lower Fernandez’s price’.

Fernandez was suspended by Chelsea for two matches for flirting with a move to Real Madrid during the final international break of the season.

Desailly on Fernandez: ‘You cannot show your bitterness publicly’

When asked if, considering Fernandez’s will to play for Real Madrid, it would be worth selling the Argentina international, Marcel Desailly told MrRaffle.com: “It’s not right, especially if it’s coming straight from the mouth of the player. I mean, you need to have that respect and allow the people around you—your representatives—to work like a submarine to negotiate and deal with it.

“You cannot show your bitterness publicly. Last season you won; this season it doesn’t happen. Be fair play. It happens. Don’t tell us that you’ve been magnificent and that you don’t have anything to regret about your own performance. It’s not possible.

READ: Romano reveals how much Chelsea are willing to pay Sunderland for Xhaka after ‘full agreement’

“Palmer was also in a similar situation with Manchester United links, but he has been quiet. He has been very quiet. So it is something that you have to learn. You know, some of the South American guys, they come to Europe and they don’t really care.

“Today they are here, tomorrow they can go anywhere. Fair enough, nobody is complaining, but it is what it is. Sometimes you have to respect the club. You’ve been able to raise your name through your performances, yes, but the club also gave you the tools to be able to rise to that level in the first place.”

When asked if he’s worried Fernandez, Cole Palmer and other top stars could leave Chelsea this summer, Desailly added: “I don’t know. What a talent—there’s nothing to say against the talent of Palmer.

“The only doubt I have around Palmer is how he has been used. He’s playing on the right side. I saw him more, like I told you with Fernández, playing in that position behind a striker and having the responsibility for the offensive animation. They did not give him that role. But I could also see that he never came out and said, ‘I can do it, I am ready for it.’

“I feel that mentally, the talent is there—no doubt—but mentally he’s not a killer. Each top player has to be a killer inside himself. He wants to win trophies, he wants to be the best, and he’s ready to work hard to become the best. I feel that Palmer is satisfied if he has to stay, okay; if he has to go, okay. He doesn’t seem to have a problem with anything.

“Because of the level he has reached today, he has to step up. Even though he’s young, he has to protect his status and take responsibility for success and also for the problems the team is facing.

“He needs to ask the coach to stop putting him right, left, up, down, striker, or on the right. He needs to say, ‘No, I want to play as a number 10. I am capable of it, adapt the system to me.’ So he’s not yet a killer. Talented, but no killer.”

READ NEXT: Lacroix next? Ranking Chelsea’s 25 French signings from worst to best