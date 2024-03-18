Real Madrid chief to ‘meet’ Man Utd star in April ahead of double transfer swoop

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants to ‘meet two Manchester players’ in the hope of signing them for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to move to the La Liga giants from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but Perez also has his heart set on Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has scored 81 goals in just 87 games for City since his £51m move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, and it’s been widely reported that Madrid want him, and – at some stage – Haaland will want them.

Haaland’s current deal is due to expire in 2027 and he recently fuelled transfer talk by admitting that he is not “focused” on penning an extension.

In response to these comments, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested that Haaland – who reportedly has €200m release clause in his contract – “could be part of the transfer market” in the future but “it could couple be years” before that happens.

Real Madrid Exlusivo claim that Perez isn’t just after Haaland, he also has eyes for Manchester Unied star Alejandro Garnacho, who is ‘already very important in United’.

Garnacho is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, but ‘would cost significantly less money’ than Haaland, with the report pointing to his market value of €40m.

The winger being just 19 years old and having Argentine and Spanish dual nationality are said to be ‘good things’ for Madrid and Perez, who wants to ‘meet’ Garnacho and Haaland to discuss their possible transfers on ‘his visit to Manchester’ next month for their clash with City in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Vinicius Junior could move to United whether Garnacho goes the other way or not, with a report claiming the Brazil international could be a ‘necessary sacrifice’ for the arrival of Mbappe.

Madrid are ‘tired’ of Vinicius’ ill-discipline and has received a ‘clear warning’ over the amount of yellow cards he has picked up for complaining to referees this season, despite only picking up five in total all league campaign.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘already beginning to consider its sale for the future’ and he ‘wants to try to improve his attitude first by recommending a personal coach to help him psychologically’.

