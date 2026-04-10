Real Madrid lash out at ‘completely false’ Spanish media claims over redundant role

Real Madrid have publicly denied that they are on the hunt for a new sporting director, following reports to the contrary from the Spanish media.

Los Blancos’ transfer policy has come under increasing scrutiny in recent seasons, having failed to defend their LaLiga title last term, while Barcelona are currently seven points clear in this season’s race.

Indeed, it was reportedly last week that Real Madrid would look to bring in a new head of operations in the football department to oversee transfer strategy

The Spanish giant’s current structure consists of Santiago Solari, who at one point was named sporting director, but is now regarded as more of an ‘advisor on transfer matters’.

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General manager Jose Angel Sanchez and head scout Juni Calafat are the other voices who consult with club President Florentino Perez, who has the final call on all matters.

However, new information collected by Spanish outlet Cadena SER claimed that Real could ‘restructure their hierarchy’ when it comes to ‘sporting direction’, and that an ‘external agency was studying candidates for a sporting director position’.

The report added that while ‘no decision had been taken’, it would, in theory, see Sanchez ‘lose some of his sway as general manager’ at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Recent reports also suggested that Calafat was in danger of losing his position too, following several transfer deals that have failed to hit the mark.

Real, however, has responded to the reports, categorically denying that they are appointing a new sporting director.

Theirs statement read: “Real Madrid C. F. informs that the information broadcast by the program El Larguero on Cadena Ser last night, claiming that our club is considering adding a sporting director to its structure, is completely false.

“Real Madrid greatly values the work carried out by the club’s sporting management, which has allowed us to experience one of the most successful periods in our history, including the achievement of numerous titles, among them 6 European Cups in ten years.”

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Real, fresh off their 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, are back in action on Friday evening when they host Girno in LaLiga.

Victory would see them close the gap to Barcelona to just four points, with the leaders facing a derby clash with Espanyol on Saturday.