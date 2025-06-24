Real Madrid will not stand in Rodrygo’s way if Arsenal make a sufficient bid, according to reports.

Rodrygo could leave the Spanish giants this summer due to concerns over his playing time in 2025/26.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are in the market for a new wide forward, and Rodrygo is among the players on their shortlist.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is believed to be the club’s top target for that position, but he appears set for a summer switch to Barcelona.

That could see Arsenal accelerate their pursuit of Rodrygo, who is available for around €90million (£76.7million) this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, Real Madrid are ‘clear’ about their plan if ‘Arsenal call asking for Rodrygo’.

It’s claimed the Brazilian international ‘is sounding out the Premier League’ and that the Gunners’ interest is genuine.

A summer transfer is not ruled out, though Real want ‘around 90 million euros’ for the player — a fee that would help fund the signing of a new midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s side are not alone in showing interest, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham also ‘keeping an eye on the situation’.

Journalist Anton Meana says Real haven’t offered Rodrygo out, but “if the opportunity arises, teams like Arsenal will try to make the move”.

He continued: “It’s not been a good few months for Rodrygo, but he has a lot of market, he has a lot of cachet and they are willing to tackle an operation that, as Pacojo revealed in SER Deportivos, could be around the 90 million euros he would ask from Madrid.”

The report confirms Arteta ‘likes Rodrygo’ and is ‘willing to make him part of next season’s attack’ alongside Bukayo Saka and a new centre-forward.

Furthermore, journalist Javier Herraez adds that Los Blancos will give the player a ‘silver bridge’ to depart — essentially meaning they’ll ease his exit to avoid conflict.

It’s going to be a long summer either way, as ‘international football expert’ Bruno Alemany says: “If Madrid ask for 90 million euros, I see it difficult for Arsenal to pay that amount. If he leaves, it will be for August.”

And just for s**ts and giggles, here’s a fourth quote from Antonio Romero: “His departure could be a good economic injection for Madrid to bring what Xabi Alonso wants.”

Rodrygo is not a guaranteed starter under Alonso and, having been an unused substitute in the Club World Cup against Pachuca, it’s clear that Arda Guler and summer signing Franco Mastantuono are ‘ahead of him in the new coach’s scheme’, while Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia are getting ‘more chances’ at the tournament.

His reduced role should strengthen Arsenal’s hand in negotiations — though Rodrygo is still motivated to prove himself in the Spanish capital.

