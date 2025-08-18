According to reports, Real Madrid are ‘close’ to signing a Liverpool star, while Fabrizio Romano claims two more Reds stars are set to leave.

Liverpool have been active in the transfer market since clinching their 20th Premier League title.

Hugo Ekitke, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong are their most notable additions as they have invested around £290m on incomings as this window’s biggest spenders in Europe.

Despite this, the Reds remain in the market for further incomings amid interest in Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, while they have money to spend following the exits of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah.

More players are likely to leave Liverpool in the coming days/weeks, with reports suggesting that they could cash in on Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman is coming off a great season alongside Virgil van Dijk, but his long-term future is in doubt as he is the most valuable footballer who could become a free agent in 2026.

To avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, reports have suggested that the Reds could sell Konate this summer instead of losing him for nothing in 2026.

Konate has been linked with Real Madrid and PSG in recent weeks, though a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims the La Liga giants are ‘increasingly close’ to landing the centre-back.

This is said to be with Real Madrid ‘offering’ 25 million euros for the Liverpool star. The report adds:

‘Real Madrid would be willing to offer up to €25 million , a figure considered reasonable given that it guarantees the arrival of a quality center back without waiting for his contract to expire. ‘The deal also has an important strategic undertone. Liverpool have shown interest in Marc Guéhi because Konaté has shown no intention of renewing his contract . By signing Guéhi, the Reds are strengthening their defense while putting pressure on Konaté: by losing prominence, Konaté could be forced to accept a transfer for a reasonable fee rather than leaving for free next summer.’

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has revealed that two Liverpool players are set to leave before this window closes, with Kostas Tsimikas and Ben Doak to move elsewhere.

He said on X: “Kostas Tsimikas exit, expected to accelerate as Liverpool could also open to potential initial loan proposals.

“The left back is prepared to leave as Kerkez and Andy Robertson will be the LBs for Arne Slot.”

He added: “Ben Doak has completed his medical at Bournemouth after deal done on Friday for £25m fee to Liverpool.

“Doak will sign his long term deal later today.

“#LFC will have buy back clause to keep future control on the player.”