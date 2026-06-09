Real Madrid have confirmed that they have had a massive ‘offer rejected’ by Atletico Madrid for striker Julian Alvarez.

The World Cup winner has developed into one of the best strikers in Europe since leaving Man City, and he could be involved in one of this summer’s biggest transfers.

In recent weeks, Alvarez has been heavily linked with Arsenal, FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain after scoring 49 goals in 104 appearances for Atletico Madrid over the past two seasons.

But these sides face missing out to Real Madrid in the race to sign Alvarez, who could potentially join Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries in joining the Spanish giants, who will be managed by Jose Mourinho next season.

There have recently been suggestions that Real Madrid are looking to bring in a player for 150 million euros (£129m) this summer, and German journalist Patrick Berger recently claimed that it could be Alvarez.

Berger said on X: ‘Is Julian Alvarez (26/🇦🇷) the €150m player Florentino Perez wants to bring to Real Madrid?

‘Real Madrid are understood to have made enquiries about the Argentinian striker and rate him very highly.

‘Atletico Madrid would be keen to sell Alvarez if an offer of €150m arrives.’

Now, this has been confirmed by Real Madrid, who have revealed why Atletico Madrid have ‘rejected’ their ‘offer’ for Alvarez.

Real Madrid confirmed in a statement: “Real Madrid C. F. announces that, following the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, it has made an offer of 150 million euros to Club Atletico de Madrid for the federative rights of the player Julian Alvarez.

“After reviewing and evaluating the offer, Club Atletico de Madrid has expressed its gratitude for the proposal, made within the framework of the good relations between both clubs, and has rejected it, referring to the player’s release clause.”

Alvarez’s release clause is understood to be worth a ridiculous 500 million euros, but journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GiveMeSport that he could leave Atletico Madrid in a cut-price deal.

Jacobs claimed: ’26-year-old Alvarez remains contracted until 2030 leaving Atleti in a strong position, but club CEO Miguel Ángel Gil and former sporting director Andrea Berta put in provisions for Alvarez to leave for a lower number than his official release clause when he joined from Manchester City in 2024.’

It has also been widely reported that Alvarez prefers Barcelona, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid president is ‘prepared to break the market’ making ‘two world-class signings’ worth around £259m (300 million euros) combined.

According to the report, Alvarez and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez are the players he is after. They explained: ‘Real Madrid is preparing a € 300 million investment to make a splash in the transfer market and secure two world-class signings: Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez.

‘Florentino Pérez, recently elected president of the club, is determined to shake up the summer transfer window with two blockbuster signings that will simultaneously strengthen both the midfield and the attack.’