Real Madrid are reportedly ‘considering’ a boycott of the Copa del Rey final against arch-rivals FC Barcelona, which is scheduled for Saturday night.

The final of this year’s Copa del Rey has been thrust into doubt amid ongoing conflict between Real Madrid and the officiating team assigned to the match against Barcelona.

Speaking to reporters, referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears when discussing a video posted to Real Madrid’s TV channel, which scrutinised the “errors” he’s made against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

De Burgos said: “To see your son come from school crying because some kids have said his dad is a crook is very hard to take.

“What I do is tell my son that his father is honorable. I make mistakes, like any athlete, but I am honorable. I want my son to be proud of his father and of the refereeing profession.

“Nobody has the right to submit my colleagues to what they are dealing with.”

In a remarkable statement, Real Madrid have blasted De Burgos’ “unacceptable” comments.

“Real Madrid considers the public statements made today by the referees designated for the Copa del Rey Final, scheduled to be held tomorrow, April 26, 2025, to be unacceptable,” a statement read.

“These protests, which have surprisingly focused attention on videos from a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Real Madrid TV, deliberately carried out 24 hours earlier against one of the final’s participants, demonstrate, once again, the clear and manifest animosity and hostility of these referees toward Real Madrid.

“Even more surprising statements, in a threatening tone, alluding to the referees’ unity, were used to announce alleged measures or actions that fall far short of the principles of fairness, objectivity, and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event that captures the attention of hundreds of millions of people around the world.

“Given the seriousness of what happened, Real Madrid hopes that those responsible for the RFEF and the refereeing body will act accordingly, adopting the necessary measures to defend the prestige of the institutions they represent.”

Real Madrid are also furious with the Spanish football association for refusing to remove De Burgos from Saturday’s game, with Fabrizio Romano saying they ‘are set to cancel open training, press conference and clubs dinner [on Friday]’. Various mainstream outlets have since confirmed this decision.

A report from Spanish outlet Marca claims Real Madrid are even ‘considering not playing’ against Barcelona amid ‘maximum tension’ before the final.