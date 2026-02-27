Real Madrid: Courtois ‘expresses displeasure’ at Mbappe attitude as star ‘will leave’ on one condition

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is not happy with Kylian Mbappe’s ‘attitude at certain key moments of the season’, according to reports.

The La Liga giants made the decision to sack Xabi Alonso in January with rumours of discontent in the dressing room over team selection and tactics.

Alvaro Arbeloa was immediately installed as his successor but there are already rumours that he will be replaced at the end of the current season.

With Real Madrid behind Barcelona in the La Liga table and having to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League through the play-offs, there has been speculation of dressing room unrest for much of the campaign.

Mbappe has once again been stacking up great numbers in terms of goal contributions with 38 goals and five assists in 33 matches in all competitions this season.

However, reports in Spain have claimed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois – who has already told Jude Bellingham to ‘change – ‘has expressed his displeasure with Kylian Mbappe‘s attitude at certain key moments of the season.’

READ: Vinicius Jr has the last laugh as lacklustre Real Madrid sort out Mourinho and Benfica

The report adds: ‘The Belgian goalkeeper believes that the collective commitment should take precedence over any individual objective, and the Frenchman is not adhering to this principle.

‘The internal feeling is that several players perceive the French striker as prioritising personal goals over the team’s performance. Specifically, his obsession with reaching goal-scoring figures that would allow him to approach Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time records has not been well received by the core group of players in the locker room.’

Mbappe ‘is a key part of the project, but the message coming from within is unequivocal: here, nobody is above the badge’ and Courtois has been championing ‘an idea based entirely on shared sacrifice’.

READ: Courtois ‘doesn’t want’ Alexander-Arnold to play for Real Madrid – ‘it’s like having ten players’



Another report in Spain insists that Mbappe ‘will be the first to ask to leave’ if Real Madrid decide to appoint USA national team coach Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

Pochettino’s ‘arrival would not be without controversy within the Real Madrid dressing room’ as Mbappe ‘has no positive memories of his time under the Argentine coach at Paris Saint-Germain’.

The Real Madrid hierarchy are ‘fully aware of this factor’ with Mbappe a huge figurehead at the club, making it less likely that Pochettino takes over from Arbeloa.

The report adds: ‘The possibility that Mbappe might request a transfer in that scenario is not being taken lightly. The reality is that no one at the club wants to take that risk, and that’s why the Argentine coach’s candidacy is losing traction.’

READ NEXT: Real Madrid: Klopp explains why he wants Bellingham sale as Mbappe ‘works to ensure’ PSG transfer