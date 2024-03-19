Real Madrid ‘keeper Courtois suffers fresh injury as France boss discusses PSG, Mbappe tension

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a setback in his recovery from an ACL injury, the La Liga club has confirmed.

Courtois underwent surgery on his left knee last August and was approaching a return to Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois suffers fresh injury

However, Los Blancos confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian international has damaged his other knee in training.

‘Following tests carried out today, Thibaut Courtois has been diagnosed with a ruptured internal meniscus in his right knee,’ a club statement read.

‘The injury occurred during today’s training session. The injury will be monitored.’

According to a report from ESPN, Courtois will miss another four to six weeks of action, meaning Ancelotti will continue to start Andriy Lunin in goal, with Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga behind the Ukrainian in the pecking order.

The report claims that Courtois is unlikely to play again this season with Madrid unwilling to take any risks.

That means the former Chelsea ‘keeper will not be available for his side’s Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

Courtois said of his latest setback (quotes via Fabrizio Romano on X): “I’m sad for this new injury but it’s just a small setback. I will be back stronger than ever. I feel your support”

Kylian Mbappe will be fresh for France duty – Deschamps

Meanwhile, France manager Didier Deschamps has been discussing Kylian Mbappe’s lack of minutes for Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG boss Luis Enrique has all but confirmed that Mbappe will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract runs out, with a transfer to Madrid (definitely not Arsenal) on the cards.

Mbappe has only played the full 90 minutes of a match on two occasions since the start of February, scoring three and providing an assist in a game he started and finished versus Montpellier on Sunday.

Having linked up with his France team-mates for the international break, Deschamps has insisted Mbappe’s lack of minutes at club level is a good thing for the national team.

“It’s important to be physically fresh for a major competition,” said Deschamps” “In any case, all the players will arrive at the end of the season feeling a little tired.

“If that fatigue can be reduced a little [all the better].”

