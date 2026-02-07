According to reports, ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has had enough of Jude Bellingham’s antics at Real Madrid and has told him to ‘change’.

The 2025/26 campaign is proving to be another difficult campaign for Real Madrid, who could go a second season without a trophy.

The Spanish giants parted company with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season as they lacked cohesion following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, with their lack of balance contributing to their struggles on the pitch.

Former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso was appointed to replace Ancelotti ahead of this season, but the Liverpool legend struggled to maintain control of the dressing room and was dismissed at the start of this year.

Alonso has been replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa, who has stepped up from his role as Real Madrid Castilla manager and has experienced similar issues.

Real Madrid currently trail Barcelona in the La Liga table by a single point, while they have been made to settle for a place in the Champions League play-offs. They have also recently been knocked out of the Copa de Rey and failed to win the Spanish Super Cup.

Therefore, it looks increasingly likely that Arbeloa will only end up being a short-term appointment, with Jurgen Klopp, Unai Emery and Joachim Low among those linked with Real Madrid as possible replacements.

Whoever leads Real Madrid will have a really difficult job, as it’s proven near-impossible to control the egos in the dressing room and board.

Bellingham is among those criticised for his involvement in Real Madrid’s struggles this season, with a recent report claiming Courtois has taken issue with him ‘contributing nothing’.

Now, a new report in Spain claims Courtois has ‘asked for Bellingham to change’ because he is currently ‘seriously harming the team’.

Bellingham is said to be one of Real Madrid’s biggest ‘disappointments’ this season, while he ‘has been accused of disobeying coaches’ instructions and causing many headaches’.

Now, Courtois is said to have intervened as he feels Real Madrid’s chances of winning a trophy this season hinge on Bellingham and other key players performing at the peak.

The report adds:

‘Courtois knows that Real Madrid’s chances of winning any title depend on having their key players at 100%. And among them is Bellingham, who, when he’s on form, is absolutely decisive. ‘So he has asked him to refocus and be the same footballer who amazed everyone in his early days.’

