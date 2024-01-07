Real Madrid’s crown jewel took Carlo Ancelotti’s breath away with a debut that screamed GOAT

A club famed for its Galactico signings and endless superstardom, Real Madrid have recently found themselves becoming the unsung heroes of developing some of football’s best youth prospects.

In the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, the club has had to find innovative ways to replace the irreplaceable. And with Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema also out of the picture shortly after Ronaldo, that looked a daunting task – even for Los Blancos.

Fast forward a few years and Carlo Ancelotti is back in the hot seat after a spell at Everton, Real have turned their nose up at signing the best players in the world in mega-money transfers and Big Brother is back on UK television.

