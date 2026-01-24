Xabi Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid has ‘harmed’ Victor Valdepenas, who feels ‘deceived’ by new boss Alvaro Arbeloa amid ‘special interest’ from Arsenal in his services.

Alonso was given his marching orders earlier this month having only taken charge of the La Liga giants in the summer, with Arbeloa replacing him at the Bernabeu helm.

Amid various, likely spurious, reports claiming big-name stars were pushing for Alonso’s dismissal, a report in Spain claims there are several players ‘who miss’ the former Bayer Leverkusen coach.

READ: Big Weekend: Arsenal v Manchester United, Aston Villa, Mo Salah, Oliver Glasner

Valdepenas was particularly grateful to Alonso, who handed the 19-year-old his first-team debut in the 2-1 win over Alaves in December, despite the manager criticising the left-back in his post-match press conference.

Alonso praised Valdepenas’ overall performance, highlighting his composure and solidity across the game, but also pointed out that Madrid conceded on the only play in which the young defender made a mistake.

He said: “We conceded on the only play where Valdepeñas made a mistake, because in all the others they were very solid.”

Alonso is reported to have sought Valdepenas out after the press conference to apologise for singling him out, acknowledging that his words had unintentionally placed the player in an uncomfortable position.

According to Marca, Valdepenas didn’t take the criticism to heart and claim that it’s the manager’s exit which has ‘harmed’ him.

Despite Arbeola working with Valdepanas in Juvenil A and Castilla, the teenager has not yet entered his plans, not even in the Copa del Rey clash against Albacete, in which he gave many of the second-string options an opportunity to impress.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

* Arsenal: Arteta reveals two reasons behind Gyokeres, Sesko decision that left Man Utd ‘stunned’

* ‘A really tough game’ – Shearer reveals Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction based on two factors

* Every Premier League club’s revelation of the season features Calafiori and The New Mbappe

The report claims Arbeloa has ‘promised him many more opportunities’ that have not yet materialised.

‘His disappointment is more than evident and understandable, and he has reached the point of considering his future in the club’.

Valdepenas has reportedly ‘received offers to change the scenery before the winter market ends’ and Marca have ‘leaked’ that ‘any teams are very attentive to his situation’.

Chief among those suitors are Arsenal, who have shown a ‘special interest’ as manager Mikel Arteta ‘would be delighted with the arrival of the Madrid pearl’.

It’s claimed the Gunners are ready to ‘offer him a high salary and a very ambitious project’.