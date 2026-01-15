According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp has decided that he ‘would return’ to management with Real Madrid on one condition.

Klopp has been out of management since he decided to part ways with Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The respected head coach opted to take a break from management following his nine-year stint at Liverpool, though he returned to football at the start of 2025 to become Red Bull’s Global Head of Football.

Klopp appears to be enjoying this job as it is far less stressful and he has much more free time, but he is still being heavily linked with a possible return to management.

Real Madrid are being mooted as a potential destination for Klopp, though it remains to be seen whether a deal is feasible.

There has been a lot of upheaval at Real Madrid over the past year, with Xabi Alonso replacing veteran boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid endured a trophyless season last term and their struggles have carried over into this campaign, with Alonso parting ways with the Spanish giants at the start of this week.

Ex-Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa has stepped up from his role as Real Madrid Castilla manager to replace Alonso, but he lost his first game in charge against second division outfit Albacete to exit the Copa del Rey in the round of 16.

There have now been somewhat premature reports suggesting Arbeloa is only an interim solution for Real Madrid until this summer, at which point they could bring in Klopp.

Now, German journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the former Liverpool boss ‘would return’ to management with Real Madrid on one condition.

‘Jürgen #Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer, as exclusively revealed,’ Plettenberg said on X.

‘#RealMadrid have always fascinated him. He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project, but there are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team.

‘Klopp and Real Madrid – one to watch for summer 2026.’

A report from Spain, meanwhile, claims Arbeloa’s ‘fate’ is already ‘sealed’ as Real Madrid are ‘looking’ for a new boss ahead of the summer.

It is also mentioned that Klopp is their leading target. The report claims: ‘And that’s why, after Xabi Alonso’s departure and Arbeloa’s dismissal, new coaches are being mentioned.

‘Jürgen Klopp would be number one on this list, the most desired by Real Madrid fans for many years. The name of Italian Enzo Maresca, who was recently sacked by Chelsea, has also been heard. And the last name, which seems the most unlikely because he’s waiting for the French national team job, is Zinédine Zidane, the great saviour of Real Madrid over the last decade.’