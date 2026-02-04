According to reports, Real Madrid have ‘made a firm decision’ on whether to re-sign Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Al Nassr.

Ronaldo‘s future at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr appears uncertain after it emerged that he ‘refused to play’ for them against Al-Riyadh on Monday.

The Man Utd and Real Madrid legend joined Al Nassr at the start of 2023, with this move following the termination of his contract at Old Trafford by mutual consent.

The 40-year-old has 133 goal involvements in 127 appearances for Al Nassr across all competitions, but everything has not been rosy between the forward and the club.

Last year, Ronaldo was heavily linked with an exit from Al Nassr ahead of the expiry of his contract, with rumours suggesting that he was unhappy following their failure to win the Saudi Pro League and/or AFC Champions League and could join a club competing in the Club World Cup.

Ronaldo eventually opted to sign a new two-year contract with Al Nassr, though his most recent dispute with the club reportedly relates to a lack of backing from the board in the transfer market.

Naturally, this has fuelled fresh reports of a potential exit from Al Nassr, with a potential return to Europe via his 50 million release clause mooted as an option.

It also comes as no surprise that Ronaldo’s former clubs are being touted as possible next destinations for the veteran striker, who will be hoping to play regular football ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

However, it is hard to see Man Utd being willing to sanction another spell at Old Trafford for Ronaldo, and the same can be said for Real Madrid.

Now, a report from an outlet in Spain claims Real Madrid have ‘made a firm decision’ on whether to re-sign Ronaldo as they have ‘ruled out’ this transfer.

This said to be because head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has opted to ‘block’ his return.

The report explains: ‘Ronaldo feels competitive, continues to score goals regularly, and believes he can still contribute to European football. In this context, he offered Real Madrid a very different return than in previous spells, accepting a secondary role and making no demands in terms of sporting achievements.

‘However, the club doesn’t see it that way. Alvaro Arbeloa has been clear with the sporting director that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return would pose an unnecessary risk internally. Even if the Portuguese player is willing to accept a substitute role, no one in the dressing room believes his presence could coexist with that without creating tension.’

Alternatively, Ronaldo could secure a move back to boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims this ‘return’ transfer is ’emerging strongly’ as an option.

The report claims: ‘A return to Sporting would have an immeasurable historical and emotional impact. For the player, it would mean closing the circle of an unforgettable career, while for the Lisbon club it would be one of the most high-profile signings ever made.

‘Although the operation wouldn’t be easy from a financial standpoint, the symbolism could outweigh any other factor.’

