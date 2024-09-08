Real Madrid reportedly offered to allow Jesus Vallejo to leave for free this summer but the 27-year-old has opted to see out his contract despite bleak prospects for matches or a new contract.

The La Liga Champions are suffering something of a defensive crisis but there has still been no place for Vallejo who has endured niggles throughout the pre-season.

Vallejo has been an unused substitute for two matches so far this term but is currently listed as injured although it has been suggested he will be fit to play after the international break.

He spent the season on loan at Granada last term, the third time he has been farmed out to Nuevo Los Carmenes, but even there struggled to make any impact and played just three La Liga matches for the club.

When he returned to Real Madrid this preseason, he was out for the first few games due to muscular injuries.

Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jacobo Ramon and Joan Martinez have all suffered injuries in a horror start to the season in terms of blows to defensive personnel.

With Vallejo still having to fight for a place in the team against the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, youngster Raul Asencio or Dani Carvajal, his prospects for even slivers of game time look bleak.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has already informed Vallejo that he is not a part of his plans, as Relevo disclosed. Los Blancos offered to pay out the remaining year of Vallejo’s contract in the final weeks of the transfer window, but the player chose to stay.

Vallejo appears to be content to spend the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite the fact that he has practically no chance of signing a new contract and will not receive much playing time. Vallejo, who cost Real Madrid €5 million from Real Zaragoza, will have been with the club for a decade next summer, having spent time on loan at Wolves, Eintracht Frankfurt, Albacete, and Granada.

The Spanish publication claimed that Vallejo trained with other Real Madrid teammates who were not called up for international duty this week and did so at full pace and without any signs of injury.

Real Madrid’s next engagement is a trip to face Real Sociedad away justr three days before their opening match of the Champions League campaign. Ancellotti might opt for a rejigged defence ahead of the use of Vallejo should he be left with no other fit centre-backs.

