Real Madrid XI under Jose Mourinho if Florentino Perez pulls off €433m triple deal

After enduring two successive seasons without a major trophy, Real Madrid are undergoing a revolution under president Florentino Perez this summer, as Los Blancos go all in to rebuild their squad and become the champions of Spain and Europe in the 2026/27 campaign.

After hiring Jose Mourinho as the manager for the second time in his career, Madrid have already struck deals for four players.

Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva have already been officially announced as Real Madrid players, with a deal struck for Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries, too.

Madrid, though, are not stopping there, with Perez keen on adding more quality players to his squad.

We now look at the dream XI that Mourinho could pick, should Perez be able to sign some of the Galacticos he wants.

Real Madrid XI under Jose Mourinho (4-2-1-3)

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world, and there is no doubt that the Belgian will retain his place in the starting line-up under Mourinho.

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While there is no hiding that Courtois is now 34 and has had injury problems in recent times, when fit and available, there is no goalkeeper better than the Belgian in the Madrid squad – or even the world.

RB: Denzel Dumfries

Trent Alexander-Arnold is learning the hard way how even one mediocre season at Madrid is reason enough to be discarded to the substitutes’ bench.

With Madrid striking a deal for Denzel Dumfries with Inter Milan, the former Liverpool right-back will have to work extremely hard to reclaim his place in Los Blancos starting line-up.

Dumfries will arrive at Estadio Bernabeu after Madrid triggered the release clause of €20million (£17.3m) in his contract at Inter and will go straight into Mourinho’s starting line-up.

CB: Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger may be 33 years now, but the German remains an important player for Madrid, who decided to hand him a new contract and extend his stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

While Dean Huijsen will get chances, he is one of the future. Mourinho will be well aware of the need for Madrid to start the season strongly, and the Portuguese boss will want the most senior players in his starting XI, and that includes Rudiger.

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CB: Alessandro Bastoni

Ibrahima Konate has moved to Madrid as a free agent after leaving Liverpool. A left-footed centre-back, the France international did not have the best of seasons for Liverpool in the 2025/26 campaign, but that should not detract from the fact that he is very, very good.

However, Madrid have been persistently linked with Alessandro Bastoni who, like Konate, is also a left-footed centre-back.

There is no smoke without fire, and one should not be surprised if the Italy international centre-back does end up at Los Blancos.

El Debate has claimed that Inter want €75m (£64.7m) for Bastoni, who is said to have already spoken to Mourinho.

LB: Marc Cucurella

Alvaro Carreras was not exactly bad for Madrid last season, but, as with Alexander-Arnold and Huijsen, he was not really very good.

Madrid reacted by signing Spain international left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea this summer.

Given that Los Blancos paid a total of €60m (£51.8) for Cucurella, he will go straight into the left-back spot in the Madrid XI.

DM: Aurelien Tchouameni

As things stand, Aurelien Tchouameni is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the Madrid squad.

Manchester United would love to sign Tchouameni, who was involved in a training ground bust-up with his Madrid teammate Federico Valverde last season.

But that is all in the past and under Mourinho, Tchouameni could finally get back to his best and take his game to Casemiro’s level.

CM: Enzo Fernandez

Madrid are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Enzo Fernandez, who is said to be ready to make the move to Estadio Bernabeu.

There are rumours in the Spanish media that Fernandez already has a deal in place with Madrid, who need to pay €138m (£119.1m) for the Argentina international midfielder, according to El Debate.

Chelsea have already shown that they are willing to sell their senior star players for a good fee (Cucurella), so a move for Fernandez to Madrid is very much within the realms of possibility.

CM: Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is as complete a midfielder as you would get in the world right now, and there is no doubt that Mourinho would find a place for the England international in his team.

Bellingham is likely to be deployed as a number 10, given that the Madrid star is better off in the opposition’s half of the pitch, connecting with the forwards and bursting with the ball forward.

RW: Michael Olise

Real Madrid have publicly denied that they have been in contact with Michael Olise’s agents, but crucially, they have not said that they are NOT interested in the Bayern Munich winger.

The statement noted: ‘In light of the information published in various media outlets regarding an alleged interest of our club in Bayern Munich player Michael Olise, Real Madrid C. F. wishes to clarify that it has not had any direct or indirect contact with the aforementioned footballer, his representatives, or individuals in his circle.

‘Real Madrid also wishes to highlight the excellent institutional relationship it maintains with Bayern Munich, with whom it shares a long history of mutual respect, collaboration, and admiration, and regrets the dissemination of speculations that do not correspond to reality.

‘Both clubs have always maintained a relationship based on trust and mutual respect, which is reflected, among other aspects, in the shared conviction that any potential interest in a player belonging to the other club must be addressed first between the entities themselves, in accordance with the principles of institutional loyalty that have historically governed the relations between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.’

Madrid did NOT specify in the statement that they are do not want to sign Olise.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has consistently said that Olise is Real Madrid president Florentino Perez’s ‘Galactico’ dream.

According to Marca, Madrid could pay up to €220m (£189/5m) for Olise, who is one of the best right-wingers on the planet and would complement Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior perfectly in the Madrid front-three.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe was criticised by many fans towards the end of last season, with some blaming the France international striker for Madrid failing to win any major trophies since his move in 2024.

But the stats do not lie, and Mbappe’s 86 goals and 12 assists in 103 appearances for Madrid underline his productivity.

Under Mourinho, the 27-year-old will have to contribute off the ball, and he will.

LW: Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior remains one of the finest and most explosive left-wingers in the world.

Despite what transpired last season between Mourinho, Benfica and Vinicius Junior, there should be no problems between the Portuguese and the Brazil interational winger, who will not leave Madrid this summer and will be a key figure for the team – as always.

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