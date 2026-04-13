Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Eduardo Camavinga is not actively looking to leave Real Madrid, but there is still hope for Liverpool to strike a deal to bring the midfielder to Anfield.

Camavinga has had injury problems this season, and when he has played, the midfielder has been underwhelming.

According to Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication, AS, Los Blancos are ‘seriously’ considering putting Camavinga on the transfer market for the summer of 2026.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported earlier this month about a potential swap deal involving Camavinga and Alexis Mac Allister.

Intermediaries are said to be working on a deal to take Camavinga to Liverpool, which would also see Mac Allister switch to Madrid, who have an interest in the Argentina international midfielder.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has claimed that Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Madrid and is not actively looking to leave the Spanish and European giants.

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Madrid, too, are not desperate to get the Frenchman off their books, but it’s not all over for Liverpool, with Romano revealing that Madrid could sell the 23-year-old if they get a big offer for him.

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel: “But, as of today, my understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga.

“Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs.

“Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information.

“So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

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“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player.

“If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project’.

“That’s not the case. So, that’s the status of the story, as of today.

“On Camavinga, again, many questions on Paris Saint-Germain. I am not aware of Paris Saint-Germain actively working on a Camavinga deal as of today. We will see later on.

“Then, Premier League clubs already started making some calls to understand the situation of Camavinga, but, at the moment, that’s it.

“Nothing more to say as of today.”

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