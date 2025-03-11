Real Madrid revive interest in Chelsea superstar whose price tag has dropped 40%

Chelsea could reportedly allow Enzo Fernandez to leave for £67.5million, which has led Real Madrid to ‘once again’ set their sights on the superstar.

Fernandez is in his best season with the Blues in terms of production. The midfielder has five goals and eight assists to his name between the Premier League and UEFA Conference League.

He is clearly an important asset for Chelsea, often donning the captain’s armband.

But Real Madrid have snooped around Fernandez for a while, with reports at multiple times suggesting Los Blancos want to take the £107million Blues signing on board.

Reports in Spain now suggest that Real have ‘once again’ set their sights on Fernandez as a ‘key signing’ for their midfield. With Eduardo Camavinga said to be potentially leaving the club, Real are keen to replace him with the Chelsea man.

Indeed, it’s said Fernandez has gained ‘prominence’ as one of their favoured options, and his potential price could have helped that status.

The report states that Chelsea were initially asking for €120million (approximately £101m) which is only a few million less than he was originally signed for, but there is ‘speculation’ that an offer worth €80million (£67.5m) ‘could make them reconsider their stance’.

It would be a shock if the Blues were to accept a reduction of 40 per cent of what they initially paid for Fernandez, given he’s currently having his best season at the club.

Indeed, his current form suggests that if he were to be sold, it would still be for a premium. The report does suggest that Chelsea have ‘no intention of letting Fernandez go easily’, so that will probably remain the case.

The reason cited for them potentially lowering the price tag is the midfielder’s ‘contractual situation’ but that makes little sense given he has one of the longest contracts in the Premier League, ending in 2032.

As such, Real getting Fernandez for the fee suggested seems very unlikely.

