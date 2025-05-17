According to reports, Real Madrid have received an ‘enormous offer’ to sell Vinicius Junior to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The Brazil international has been sporadically linked with a move elsewhere in recent months amid interest from the Saudi Pro League and further afield.

Vinicius is regarded as one of the world’s best forwards and has 36 goal involvements in his 50 appearances this season in all competitions.

The Real Madrid star has been treated poorly at times in Spain as he’s received racist abuse from rival supporters and it’s been suggested that this could lead to him pursuing an exit.

The 24-year-old’s current contract is due to expire in 2027, but a new report from ESPN claimed he is ‘close’ to committing his future with Real Madrid until 2030.

Despite this, he remains linked with an exit and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Saudi Arabia are ‘back in the game’ and have tabled a ‘historic offer’.

His potential next club is not mentioned, but don’t let small details like that make you think this new update is not a load of nonsense, with Vinicius deemed a ‘dream’ signing.

The supposed ‘bid is enormous’, with their offer said to ‘exceed 250 million euros’ in a potential transaction that ‘would break all records’.

The report adds:

‘No final decision has been made at the Santiago Bernabéu offices. The proposal is tempting, but there is a strong internal debate between taking advantage of the financial opportunity and keeping the player who, many believe, is destined to lead the project for the next decade. ‘The next transfer window is looking heated in the Spanish capital, with Saudi Arabia determined to force a historic deal.’

Another report from Fichajes claims incoming Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has already decided that he ‘doesn’t want’ one current star, with Ferland Mendy set to be the head coach’s ‘first major dismissal’.