Florentino Perez is pushing for Jose Mourinho to become new manager at the Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has rejected an offer to manage Real Madrid next season, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez deciding to sack Xabi Alonso in January after losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Alonso was immediately replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa amid rumours that there was dressing room unrest over tactics and team selection.

It was not made clear at the time whether Arbeloa was appointed as an interim boss or permanent successor but, either way, the Spaniard now looks likely to be replaced at Real Madrid in the summer.

A 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals sealed Arbeloa’s fate with Real Madrid also trailing arch-rivals Barcelona by 11 points in La Liga.

There have been rumours about potential managers taking over from Arbeloa with Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho among the most linked.

READ: Why Real Madrid ‘do not want’ Jurgen Klopp as Jose Mourinho ‘desperate’ for Florentino Perez reunion

And now reports in Spain have claimed that Enrique has rejected a potential switch from PSG to Real Madrid in the summer with the Spaniard one of the most in-demand managers in world football.

Enrique ‘does not want to be Arbeloa’s replacement at Real Madrid’ with the former Barcelona head coach ‘a self-confessed anti-Madridista’.

The report adds:

‘All of this has led Real Madrid to consider hiring Luis Enrique, although it goes without saying that the former Barcelona, ​​Celta Vigo, and AS Roma manager immediately dismissed this possibility without hesitation. ‘Because he feels very comfortable at the Parc des Princes, where he has a contract for another season, until 2027, and has no intention of leaving. Furthermore, of course, there is the respect he has for the Blaugrana club, where he is an idol.’

READ: Seven managers who should never have gone back to old clubs as Mourinho eyes Real Madrid return

More likely is a move for Mourinho with The Athletic revealing on Tuesday that the Benfica head coach is Perez’s top candidate to replace Arbeloa at the end of the season.

Mourinho ‘offered his full availability to return to Real Madrid 15 days ago’

And now reports in Spain add that Mourinho ‘offered his full availability to return to Real Madrid 15 days ago’ as he ‘dreams of returning to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer’.

It is understood that Mourinho ‘hopes they will choose him, thanks to his incredible experience at the elite level and the fantastic work he did in his first spell, where he was able to create an invincible team.’

Mourinho ‘has a special clause that would allow him to leave the Estádio da Luz for a very reasonable fee’, which could convince Real Madrid to make a move.

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