Real Madrid fight PSG for Xabi Alonso’s ‘number one request’ at Liverpool

Real Madrid are regularly sending scouts to watch Lille star Leny Yoro, who is reportedly Xabi Alonso’s top target should he take the helm at Liverpool.

Yoro broke into the Ligue 1 side last season and has thrived this term, earning admirers across Europe with his performances.

A report earlier this week claimed that Xabi Alonso has made the 18-year-old his ‘number one request’ should the Bayer Leverkusen boss replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this summer.

But Spanish publication Marca believe ‘Yoro is very clear about it and has conveyed to the Lille leaders’ that he ‘wants’ to sign for Real Madrid over other interested parties, with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be keeping tabs on his progress.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Madrid have sent scouts to monitor the teenager on a number of occasions as he is one of their ‘main targets’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Real Madrid are sending their scouts regularly to France in order to monitor Leny Yoro, he’s one of the main targets for present and future.

‘Real, insisting as they’re aware of other clubs interest including Paris Saint-Germain. PSG, working on it since January.’

France Under 21 coach Thierry Henry has been impressed by Yoro’s progress this season, insisting that the “mistakes” he’s made are “completely normal” for a player of his age.

“We often talk about Leny,” Henry said. “He is having an exemplary start to his career. To establish himself in Lille as he is doing…

“He always has some young reactions, and that is completely normal. It comes slowly. You make mistakes and sometimes you get embarrassed.

“(But) he goes on to play one match after another, he starts quite often and quite often is good. It’s really good for him. He is professional. He’s a good guy, well educated.

“I like him. He performs well. Afterwards, there are always things to refine, but that’s completely normal. Frankly, it’s really a more than positive progression.”

