Will Jurgen Klopp be the Real Madrid manager next season?

According to reports, Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp wants Manchester City star Rodri to be his ‘first signing’ as Real Madrid boss.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, but he has been heavily linked with a return ahead of next season.

The Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund legend has been Red Bull’s Global Head of Football since the start of 2025, and there have been contrasting reports regarding whether he is satisfied in this role and would prefer to manage again.

Klopp has been linked with several potential managerial roles in recent weeks, including Real Madrid and Germany.

Alvaro Arbeloa has been Real Madrid’s boss since the start of this year, but the inexperienced coach has struggled in recent months and it has been suggested that he is doomed to lose his job following his side’s Champions League exit.

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Earlier this week, a report claimed ‘ruthless’ Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez will sack Arbeloa ahead of next season, though Mauricio Pochettino is ahead of Klopp in the race to be his replacement.

However, a new report in Spain claims Klopp has given his ‘approval’ to Real Madrid over replacing Arbeloa, while Perez is ‘convinced that he is the best candidate’.

The report adds: ‘Jurgen Klopp has once again emerged as the frontrunner to manage Real Madrid next season. Talks have taken place, and there is considerable optimism in the Spanish capital.

‘It’s still too early to talk about a done deal, but the former Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and Mainz 05 player has expressed interest in trying his luck in La Liga EA Sports. However, he has a number of non-negotiable demands, starting with a high salary, and also having complete freedom to decide on squad planning.’

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Another report in Spain claims Man City star Rodri ‘is Klopp’s first signing for Real Madrid’, with the Spain international ‘appealing the most’ to the head coach as his ‘top target’.

The report adds: ‘Real Madrid has wasted no time in making moves to secure the signing of Rodri, with initial contacts already made to try and reach an agreement.

‘Klopp is obsessed with the former Villarreal player, although Florentino Pérez has made it clear that he will not pay any astronomical sum for a player who is very close to turning 30.’

Last month, Rodri refused to close the door on a move to Real Madrid when asked about a potential move to the Bernabeu.

“There have been many players who’ve gone down that path,” Rodri told Spanish media.

“Not immediately, but over time. For me, you can’t turn down the best clubs in the world.”

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