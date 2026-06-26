According to reports, Real Madrid are now ‘ready’ to make an ‘official bid’ for Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez, who has already ‘agreed’ personal terms.

Having brought Jose Mourinho back as manager, Real Madrid are having a significant overhaul of their squad after two seasons without a major trophy.

The Spanish giants have moved quickly to sign Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries at the start of this summer’s transfer window, but another priority for Mourinho’s side is to sign a centre-midfielder.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Manchester City star Rodri, but Chelsea standout Fernandez is another leading option for Mourinho’s team.

Fernandez was one of Chelsea‘s better performers during a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and it has emerged that he is leaning towards a move to Real Madrid this summer.

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Earlier this month, a report claimed Fernandez already has an agreement with Real Madrid over personal terms, and the Spanish outfit are now making a move to settle on a fee with Chelsea.

On Friday morning, journalist Nicolo Schira reported that Real Madrid are ‘ready’ to make a bid for Fernandez.

He said on X: ‘Excl. – #RealMadrid are ready to submit to #Chelsea a first official bid to try to sign #EnzoFernandez, who has already an agreement in principle with Real Madrid for a contract until 2032.’

Enzo Fernandez exit to ‘trigger domino effect’

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Real Madrid are ‘preparing’ to offer around £100m for Fernandez, though Chelsea ‘value him closer to the £120m mark’.

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And it is noted that Fernandez joining Real Madrid would ‘trigger a domino effect’, with Aurelien Tchouameni to be the ‘biggest casualty’ of this saga as he could join Man Utd or Liverpool.

Chelsea would also enter the market for a replacement, with the report claiming that they have alternatives to Adam Wharton on their radar.

The report explains:

‘TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are also closely monitoring Juventus midfielder Manu Kone, Monaco star Lamine Camara, Porto’s highly-rated Danish youngster Victor Froholdt and FC Nordsjaelland Ghana talent Caleb Yirenkyi as they consider younger profiles capable of developing into long-term midfield leaders. ‘The Blues are also exploring more experienced options. Sources have confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz is one of the established names under discussion internally, with Chelsea weighing up whether to add proven experience alongside younger recruits should Fernandez depart.’

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