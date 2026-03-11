Real Madrid decide ‘first signing’ as Florentino Perez wants £259m from four sales

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has chosen the club’s ‘first signing’ of the summer as he aims to offload £259m worth of talent, according to reports.

Los Blancos are looking to replace Alvaro Arbeloa in the summer after the Spaniard has failed to impress in his short time as Real Madrid head coach.

Arbeloa took over from Xabi Alonso in January after the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach was sacked by Real Madrid following their defeat to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid immediately appointed Arbeloa but did not specify how long the Spaniard would be in charge and now there are rumours that he will leave at the end of the season.

One report on Monday even claimed that he could be sacked before the international break after losing two of his last three matches in La Liga.

Former Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has perhaps been the most heavily linked with the job, while USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Zinedine Zidane and Benfica’s Jose Mourinho have also been mentioned.

As well as a potential new manager, there could be upheaval of the playing squad in the summer with reports in Spain claiming that Real Madrid president Perez ‘aiming to raise €300m (£259m) from four departures’.

It is understood that the ‘plan being considered in the Santiago Bernabeu offices involves making several significant sales to generate revenue and rebuild the project’ with Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono, Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga all up for sale in the summer.

They believe the biggest potential departure could be France international Camavinga, who they hope to fetch €100m for as elite European clubs circle.

The same reports indicate that the club’s ‘first signing’ in the summer will be a player who is already on the club’s books in the form of Brazilian youngster Endrick.

It is understood that ‘all signs point to Real Madrid counting on him for next season’ and the report adds: ‘The decision has been made, and this has been confirmed by his own entourage. Real Madrid’s plan is for the striker to return to the squad and have his chance with the first team.

‘This move is part of the sporting plan that Real Madrid is designing for next season, in which other reinforcements are also expected to strengthen the team in LaLiga .’

