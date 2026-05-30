Nico Paz has agreed to become the first new arrival of Jose Mourinho’s second spell at Real Madrid, according to a report, and he could be followed to the Bernabeu by two big names.

Mourinho has agreed a three-year contract to return to Real Madrid. The move is dependent on Florentino Perez fighting off Enrique Riquelme to remain as the club’s president.

Perez wants Mourinho to restore order to Madrid’s fractured dressing room, while also getting the team to compete for LaLiga and Champions League glory.

Perez sacked Alvaro Arbeloa after Los Blancos went a second season without a trophy, which is deemed failure at the capital club.

Perez and Mourinho are in agreement that Madrid need to strengthen their midfield before improving the defence.

To bring extra creativity to the No 10 role, they will re-sign Paz from Como, as per Spanish newspaper AS.

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Madrid let the attacking midfielder join Como for €6million in August 2024, and they will trigger their €9m (£8m) buy-back clause this summer.

Paz has gone from strength to strength in Italy, having been named Serie A’s midfielder of the year after playing a key role in Como qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Paz managed 12 goals and seven assists in 35 league appearances for Cesc Fabregas’ side.

Reports in the Spanish press claimed on Wednesday that Mourinho wants a creative playmaker – a role Paz will fill – before landing a defensive midfielder.

Madrid would love to sign Rodri, but Manchester City are holding firm. Spanish radio station COPE claimed on Friday that Perez is plotting a blockbuster double deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves and Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

However, a deal for Neves will probably be even harder than a deal for Rodri, as PSG are determined to keep the Portugal star.

Mac Allister, Bastoni among Real Madrid targets

Alexis Mac Allister could emerge as an alternative for Madrid, as Liverpool are warming to his exit.

Bastoni, meanwhile, has been identified as a possible replacement for David Alaba in defence.

The Italian is open to leaving Inter this summer and will cost around €75m (£65m). El Debate have suggested Mourinho has already ‘convinced’ Bastoni to join Madrid later this summer.

Madrid have also been given the opportunity to reopen talks with Ibrahima Konate.

The 27-year-old centre-half will be available on a free transfer this summer after contract talks with Liverpool collapsed.

Konate is known to be keen on reuniting with Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Spanish capital.

PSG, Bayern Munich and Chelsea could all provide Madrid with competition for Konate.

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