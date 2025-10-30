Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move to Man Utd and Chelsea.

Wantaway Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has reportedly already made a ‘firm decision’ on his preferred next move amid interest from the Premier League.

It is looking increasingly likely that the Brazil international will leave Real Madrid in the coming months as he has reportedly had a major fallout with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius reacted angrily to being substituted during Real Madrid’s 2-1 El Clasico win over FC Barcelona at the weekend and it has subsequently been reported that his relationship with Alonso is ‘broken’.

Earlier this week, Vinicius released a statement to apologise to several figures at Real Madrid, though he refused to mention Alonso.

“Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico,” a statement read.

“Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president.

“Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents.

“I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day.”

This has fuelled reports linking Vinicius with a move to England, with journalist Graeme Bailey explaining why only three Premier League teams are in a position to sign Vinicius next year.

“There’s only a handful of clubs who can get him. I’m told he doesn’t want to go to Saudi Arabia. In England, there’s only Chelsea, City and Liverpool,” Bailey said.

“I know these types of deals are not ones that Chelsea tend to do at the moment, but when someone like that comes on the market, I don’t think that Todd Boehly would turn his nose up at that because he’s a marquee, generational player. Imagine the commercial gains you can get off Vini Jr.

“Come next summer, if he’s only got a year left, we’re not talking £200m. I wouldn’t necessarily rule Chelsea out of that equation. I think he’ll sign a new deal, but he’s clearly not happy.

“Keep an eye on Vini Jr. Chelsea are one of the ones who have looked at him before, and he’s on their radar.”

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Vinicius is ‘furious’ as his situation is ‘beyond repair’, with the Real Madrid forward making a ‘firm decision’ that he wants to sign for Paris-Saint Germain.

There are said to be three reasons for this verdict. The report explains: