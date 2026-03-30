Real Madrid ‘guaranteed signing’ revealed as Chelsea star Fernandez continues flirting

Real Madrid continue to be linked with ‘guaranteed signing’ Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Blues have spent well over £1billion since a Todd Boehly-led consortium completed a takeover of the Premier League club in May 2022.

Since then, Chelsea – who are currently sixth in the Premier League table – have struggled to have success on the pitch and have regularly switched between managers as they try to find the best solution.

Fernandez, who signed from Benfica for a then British-record fee of £106.8m in January 2023, has been one of their standout players over the past couple of seasons.

The Argentina World Cup winner has contributed 12 goals and five assists in all competitions this season, while he also provided three assists for his team-mates and a goal in the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer.

That has led to interest from Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming transfer window with a report nine days ago claiming that Fernandez is ‘close to joining’ the La Liga side in the summer.

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When asked recently if he would be at Chelsea next season, Fernandez said: “I don’t know, there are eight games left and then the FA Cup. Then there’s the World Cup, and then we’ll see.”

In an interview over the weekend with Marcos Giles and Infobae, Fernandez insisted he would like to move to Madrid at some point in the future.

Fernandez said: “I really like Madrid. It’s similar to Buenos Aires.”

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) has claimed that Fernandez would be a ‘guaranteed signing’ for Chelsea, meaning he has already shown the qualities needed to be a success at Real Madrid.

The report adds: ‘He is a player with character, the kind who quickly connects with the fans and is a natural leader. It would be like having a second Fede Valverde on the field. The only problem is that he is a player with a strong personality and ego, and in a dressing room like Real Madrid’s, there are already several players with that profile.’

Despite being in the final year of his contract, it is understood that Fernandez would still cost Real Madrid €100m with the Spaniards also weighing up cheaper alternatives.

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Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Real Madrid are interested in Fernandez but the transfer expert insists that Los Blancos “have not yet made a final decision on which midfielder they want to sign”.

Romano said: “Let me also update you on Enzo Fernandez. He has rejoined the Argentina national team and, when asked about his future, he made it clear that his full focus is on Chelsea FC and upcoming matches.

“At the moment, there is no agreement over a new contract between the player and Chelsea. If an important opportunity arises, a summer move cannot be ruled out, but Chelsea remain in control. He is under a long-term contract, is a crucial player, and the club invested significant money to sign him.

“Regarding links with Real Madrid, Enzo Fernandez has stated that there are no talks. This is accurate, as there are currently no negotiations or concrete discussions.

“Real Madrid have not yet made a final decision on which midfielder they want to sign. They are internally discussing options, which is completely normal, but no specific move has been initiated. This is why there is no contact at this stage.”

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