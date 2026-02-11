Haaland ‘will agree to join’ Real Madrid if Klopp takes over as ex-Liverpool boss strikes ‘agreement’

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will join Real Madrid in the summer if Jurgen Klopp agrees to join the La Liga side, according to reports.

The Norway international has been in incredible form for the Citizens once again this season with 31 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

That takes Haaland’s total to 152 goals in 182 matches since joining Man City and 307 goals in 382 career games to cement his place as one of the best attackers in world football.

Haaland has been linked with a move to Spain for a long time and the rumours are still persisting despite his decision to sign a contract until 2034.

Former Liverpool head coach Klopp is also being linked with a move to Real Madrid after Alvaro Arbeloa replaced Xabi Alonso in the Bernabeu dugout.

There are rumours that Real Madrid will look to appoint a more experienced manager in the summer and Klopp seems to be at the very top of that list.

And now the latest reports in Spain have claimed that Haaland ‘will agree to join’ Real Madrid if Klopp makes the move to the Bernabeu in the summer.’

Haaland is ‘considering his future options’ and the Norway international is making ‘no secret of his desire to try his luck elsewhere soon, especially if Pep Guardiola leaves the bench, something that could happen this summer.’

The report adds that the Man City striker ‘would love to work with the German manager, who is convinced he could bring out the best in him thanks to Klopp’s style of play’.

Real Madrid ‘could easily pay the amount needed’ and former Liverpool head coach Klopp ‘intends to sacrifice Vinicius Junior to bring in Haaland’.

Klopp is also making preparations ‘for a possible move’ to Real Madrid with the German putting compatriot Nico Schlotterbeck ‘at the top of his priority list’.

The Germany international will ‘take on the role that was initially intended for Dean Huijsen’ with Schlotterbeck’s release clause set at a very reasonable €60m.

The report adds: ‘The problem for Florentino Perez is that Schlotterbeck’s situation has also attracted the attention of other top clubs. This is the case with Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Inter Milan. Fortunately for Real Madrid, Klopp has a verbal agreement with him.’

Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that Klopp is definitely on Real Madrid’s list of potential managers after Alonso’s sacking earlier this season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid have not pre-agreed anything with any coach for the summer. There are some managers appreciated by Florentino Perez.

“Zinedine Zidane will always be in his heart, but Zinedine Zidane already has a verbal agreement with the French national team.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen in the summer if he’s going to respect that agreement after the World Cup or maybe if Real Madrid calls arrive.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there. And then, many questions of managers, but I can guarantee that nothing is agreed at this stage.

“Also, Jurgen Klopp, I can tell you guys, Jurgen Klopp, nothing is decided, nothing is agreed.

“For sure, he is a manager super-appreciated internally by people at Real Madrid, like Florentino Perez. But still nothing pre-agreed. This is why they prepared everything with Arbeloa; we will see what’s going to happen next in the future.

“But now it is Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid. It’s over for Xabi Alonso.”