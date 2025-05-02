Real Madrid hatch plan to snatch Tottenham star who’s ‘leading talent of his generation’

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in making the signing of a Tottenham star as they plan to lure in ‘the leading talents on his generation’ in the coming years.

Tottenham are having a poor domestic season by their standards. They have not finished in the bottom half of the Premier League since 2007/08, and have only finished outside the top six three times since then.

But they’re on track to finish in their worst position in the Premier League, currently 16th. Bright points in the season have been few and far between, but 19-year-old Lucas Bergvall has been one.

In his first season at the club, the teenage midfielder has one goal and four assists, three of those coming in the Europa League, in which Spurs are in a good position to reach the final, currently leading after the first leg of their semi-final.

Bergvall has already been rewarded for his performances with a new contract, which will also serve to fend off competition.

But it seems Real Madrid are not bothered about Tottenham’s decision, as GIVEMESPORT states they plan to keep tabs on him despite the fact he’s penned a new deal.

It’s stated they remain ‘undeterred’ and want to offer Bergvall an escape route from Tottenham at some point. Real are interested in making the future signing, as they are ‘determined to recruit the leading talents of his generation in the coming years’.

At 19, and having taken to Premier League and European football well, it seems Bergvall could well come on leaps and bounds in the next few years.

There could be a similar situation to the one which saw Luka Modric leave Spurs for Real in 2012. He was older than Bergvall when he joined Tottenham (22) but had come from Dinamo Zagreb, a similar level to the Spurs man’s previous club, Djurgarden.

Modric impressed enough in four years in north London for Real to pay £30million for him, a decent fee in 2012, and if Bergvall continues impressing for Tottenham, he’ll surely cost north of that if the Spanish giants are to sign him.

They are apparently ‘adamant’ that he has a high ceiling, so their eyes will be fixed on him as he continues to grow with Spurs. But the new contract means the signing won’t be coming any time soon for Real.

