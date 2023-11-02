Real Madrid haven’t just signed a generational Brazilian, they’ve signed a scientific anomaly

Real Madrid aren’t quite so renowned for their talent factory academy like bitter rivals Barcelona, but who cares when you can simply sign all the best young talents before anyone else?

While Florentino Perez has done an exceptional job in thinking Real is exclusively home to football’s biggest superstars, the club has developed a knack for being able to spot and take a gamble on emerging prospects from around the world in a bid to secure long-term greatness.

Not all of them make it, and when you’re signing players at such an early point in their career you’re bound to get burned here and there, but one thing Real tend to get right is promising Brazilians.

