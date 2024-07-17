Real Madrid ‘hear nothing to put them off’ transfer for Liverpool star as ‘bromance’ builds

Liverpool are ‘desperate’ to tie down Trent Alexander-Arnold to a new contract but the defender is ‘interested’ in a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Reds right-back has one year left on his contract at Anfield and there is little sign of the defender being close to signing a new deal to remain at Anfield.

There have been rumours of interest from Real Madrid over the last year or so but none of the speculation has been taken seriously.

But Bild journalist Christian Falk claimed on Tuesday that Real Madrid are finally getting serious with “concrete” interest from the La Liga giants in Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold is building.

Falk wrote on X: “Real Madrid is getting concrete with Trent Alexander-Arnold (25). Arnold has contract til 2025, no contract extension at Liverpool yet. The Player is interested, there is contact since month.”

And GiveMeSport transfer insider Dean Jones insists that there is a ‘new sense of anxiety growing around Anfield’ at the thought of Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid.

Jones adds:

‘Quite how serious the interest is remains to be seen, but one thing for sure is he has been in vision of Bernabeu decision makers for a while. ‘At the back end of last season, GMS sources were suggesting that Real Madrid were waiting to see how Alexander-Arnold’s contract affairs would be addressed on Merseyside. At the time, there seemed more consideration as to whether he might run his contract down and be available in one year’s time than for a deal to open up this summer. ‘But, as Jurgen Klopp departed and Liverpool searched for a new boss, the reigning La Liga champions’ hierarchy have been watching closely to see how things are addressed with the 25-year-old right-back. ‘Arne Slot was named the Reds’ new head coach and the Dutchman wants to have Alexander-Arnold on board for the new campaign. The intent has been to get him signed up to fresh terms, and it is understood that remains the case. But they will need to move fast. ‘The season begins in one month and this is a key time to cement plans. So far, Real Madrid have seen and heard nothing to put them off, and that is why their interest may be hitting a new level.’

But Fabrizio Romano has quashed the latest links from Bild with the transfer insider claiming that there is “no update” on Alexander-Arnold’s future.

Romano told Caught Offside: “There’s no update on Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment.

“I shared in March that Real Madrid are monitoring the situation and this remains the case, nothing fresh or new so far.

“Real Madrid are just attentive to many situations of good players with short contracts, Alexander-Arnold is one of them.”

TalkSPORT have also hinted that the ‘bromance’ between Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham on England duty could see them ‘become club team-mates’.