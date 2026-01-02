‘Several heavyweights’ in the Real Madrid dressing room reportedly want Vinicius Junior out, and the squad is pushing for him to leave ‘as soon as possible’ as they feel they’re better without him.

Real are the second club in La Liga at the moment, four points behind leaders Barcelona. The juggernauts could be doing better if some of their biggest names were in form.

Vinicius is one of their most talented players, but he’s not scored in the league since early October.

The Brazilian is at the centre of a dressing room conflict, according to a report in Spain.

There is said to be an internal ‘fracture’ as a result of his attitude. It’s said when Real struggles, Vinicius disconnects, does not help recovery and focuses solely on his individual game.

Further to that, his body language is said to create discomfort, and some players feel he plays for himself and not the team.

As a result, the report states ‘several heavyweights in the dressing room’ have expressed their displeasure, and believe as long as Vinicius remains central to the Real side, it will be difficult to build a united and competitive group.

As a result, the report mentions a summer sale, but also reveals that the Real Madrid squad are pushing for the Brazilian to leave ‘as soon as possible.’

The sale of Vinicius would surely be of huge value, as he’s protected by a €1billion release clause, meaning the club could demand a massive fee, knowing any club would have to offer them something they are happy with or he doesn’t have to go anywhere.

Recently, it was reported Vinicius wanted that clause to be reduced to €300million (£261.5m), suggesting he’d be an open to a departure if any club was to make an attempt to land him for that much.

That would seemingly be Saudi Arabian clubs, or perhaps Paris Saint-Germain, as other big European clubs would struggle to pay that sort of sum for the Brazilian.

However, a change in release clause would only come with Vinicius penning a new deal, and that would suggest he’s ready to commit himself to Real.

Whether the club wants to remain committed to the star amid the latest revelation remains to be seen.

