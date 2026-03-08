Real Madrid identify Emery as target with Aston Villa boss ‘increasingly likely to leave’

Unai Emery is attracting interest from Real Madrid and he’s ‘increasingly likely to leave’ Aston Villa in the summer, according to reports.

Real Madrid sacked Xabi Alonso in early January after they lost to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, while there had been rumours that some players were unhappy with the Spaniard’s tactics and team selection.

Los Blancos immediately appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor but there is already speculation that the former defender won’t last past the end of the season.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Benfica’s Jose Mourinho and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Zinedine Zidane have all been linked with the job.

And our friends at TEAMtalk have now confirmed that Aston Villa head coach Emery is ‘believed to be on Real Madrid’s radar ahead of the summer’.

Emery has turned Aston Villa into a side challenging for the Champions League places with the Villans still fourth in the Premier League despite their recent poor form.

It is not only Real Madrid and the European elite who have their eye on the Aston Villa boss with TEAMtalk adding that ‘Emery’s reputation has attracted significant interest from the Saudi Pro League.’

The website insists that Emery is ‘fully focused’ on his side’s current situation and ‘is not currently in a rush to leave Aston Villa’.

Football Insider claimed on Saturday that Emery is ‘increasingly likely to leave’ Aston Villa and is ‘becoming unsettled at Villa Park due to the financial restrictions surrounding the club’.

When asked if Emery could soon leave, former Aston Villa president of football operations Monchi replied: “He was already at PSG and Arsenal. I am not sure, but if you tell me it’s going to be Madrid, Barcelona, United, I don’t know.

“I know he is happy in Birmingham and he is happy at Aston Villa. He’s qualified to coach top class players and he has already done it. He can do it.

“He has the ability to get the best out of every player. I have witnessed first-hand just how methodical and hard-working he is when preparing. It pays off 95 per cent of cases.

“This year was complicated, because we had to go through a difficult market. The financial burden was a major burden.

“In the last month they have missed Tielemans, Kamara and McGinn, all key players. They play an average of 45 or 50 games.

“The priority objective must be to qualify for the Champions League. They have had a magnificent season, also with the excitement of the Europa League.

“The squad has bought the message. If you talk to Watkins, Konsa, McGinn or Cash, they are in a golden age.”