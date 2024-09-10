Real Madrid identify’ ‘two clear Ancelotti replacements’ in Man Utd blow as ‘succession plan’ surfaces

According to reports, Real Madrid are hatching a ‘succession plan’ as they are scouring the market for a manager to replace veteran boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The respected Italian manager’s second spell as Real Madrid boss started ahead of the 2021/22 campaign as he left Premier League side Everton to secure a return to the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti‘s second stint at Real Madrid has been an immense success as he has helped them win the Champions League and La Liga twice.

Real Madrid have endured a disappointing start to the 2023/24 La Liga campaign as they have two wins and two draws.

The 65-year-old is gradually reaching the end of his managerial career and it remains to be seen when he will leave Real Madrid.

His current contract is due to expire in 2026 and a report in Spain claims Real Madrid ‘already have two clear replacements’ in mind.

Real Madrid are said to be ‘preparing’ to replace Ancelotti as the report claims ‘Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane have emerged as possible successors’.

‘Aware of how a club of the magnitude of Real Madrid works, Ancelotti’s aim is to avoid any distractions and keep his players focused on the immediate challenges. Despite this, the club is making sure to have a succession plan in place. The Italian coach recently made it clear that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, as long as he continues to feel the same passion for football. However, both he and the board know that results and titles are the main measure of his continued tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu. ‘In this context, Zidane and Alonso are two names that resonate strongly. The relationship of both with the club, added to their experience, positions them as serious candidates to lead the team in the not-too-distant future. ‘Ancelotti remains in charge, but the White House is already beginning to project what will come when his cycle ends, with two legends on the list of possible heirs.’

It’s been reported that Zidane is Man Utd’s ‘clear objective’ as they are already considering managers to replace Erik ten Hag following their disappointing start to the new campaign.

However, Zidane appears to have ruled out the prospect of managing Man Utd.

“Would I want to go to Manchester [United]?” he said. “I understand English, but I’m not completely fluent in it.

“I know that there are coaches who go to clubs without speaking the language, but I work in a different way.

“Many elements come into play in order to win, it is a global context. I know what I need to win.”